Michigan Football HC Kyle Whittingham Addresses Injury to Star RB

After a slow start against UTEP at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines football team finally exerted its authority in the manner fans have been hoping to see this season, dropping 52 points on the Miners. The blowout win was not without its casualties, however.

Running back Jordan Marshall was banged up in the contest, despite logging his best stat line of the 2026 season. The standout junior rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, but left early with an injury.

With Big Ten play looming, Michigan football coach Kyle Whittingham addressed Marshall’s status during his Monday press conference. Whittingham also shared what he knew about the Wolverines’ other injured starters.

Play

Whittingham: Jordan Marshall Is Still Battling Nagging Injury

According to Whittingham, Marshall hasn’t been fully healthy for consecutive weeks, and it has shown in the star RB’s early performance.

“I think that, you know, Jordan, first of all, he’s been slowed by a nagging injury,” Whittingham told reporters on Monday. “He’s not quite at his — he’s not at 100%. And, so, that has a lot to do with [his inability to get downhill].”

It’s unclear what Marshall’s status will be as Michigan begins Big Ten play against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. However, after the UTEP game, Whittingham was hopeful that the RB would be “ready to roll” for Week 4.

After Marshall ran for 932 yards and 10 TDs as a sophomore last season, fans were hoping to see him progress under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck. On the whole, Michigan’s run game looked improved against UTEP, as the Wolverines racked up 185 yards on the ground in the contest.

Freshman RB and star recruit Savion Hiter led the way with 62 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. Said Whittingham of Hiter’s efforts versus UTEP: “I think you saw him take a step forward in this past game and be more of the back that we expect him to be.”

Beck’s offense generated 266.3 rushing yards per game at Utah last season. That number ranked second nationally and first among non-service institutions. Through three games in 2026, the Wolverines have averaged 147.7 yards on the ground.

What’s Going on with Michigan Football’s Other Injuries?

Right tackle Andrew Sprague and cornerback Zeke Berry both missed the game against the Miners, which impacted the Wolverines on both sides of the ball. According to Whittingham, Berry had been a game-time decision against UTEP. Following the win, the Wolverines coach noted that he probably could have played but was held out.

“The safer course of action was to try to sit him and get him completely healthy for next week and let Shamari Earls take over and get some reps there,” Whittingham said.

While the expectation is that he’ll be 100% for the big bout with the Hawkeyes, Sprague’s status for the Big Ten opener remains uncertain.

“Nothing different than last week. We don’t know anything more today,” Whittingham said. “We will know more later today, we hope. But as of right now, I don’t know any more than we knew Friday.”

For a Michigan offensive line that has dealt with early-season inconsistency, any long-term injury there is a cause for concern.