Michigan Coach Just Heard a Disgusting Rant From Dave Portnoy in Defense of Bryce Underwood

The comments come amid Michigan’s quarterback uncertainty and offensive struggles against Indiana. The Wolverines ultimately lost 13-6 in overtime Saturday, giving the program another disappointing offensive result to evaluate. Portnoy’s criticism focused on who should be held responsible for those broader problems.

Michigan’s Dave Portnoy Calls Bryce Underwood a ‘Scapegoat’

Portnoy made clear that he still believes Underwood offers Michigan its best opportunity to win. That assessment does not erase the quarterback’s mistakes or establish that every offensive problem belongs to the coaching staff. However, Portnoy rejected the idea that replacing Underwood adequately addressed what was wrong.

“They’re too talented on offense to be this pathetic,” Portnoy said. “It doesn’t matter. I think Bryce Underwood gives us the best chance to win. Bryce Underwood was the scapegoat for Jason Beck.”

That word, “scapegoat,” carries the central argument. Portnoy believes the quarterback change placed attention on the player while leaving the person directing the offense insufficiently scrutinized. In his view, Michigan needs to examine the structure around the quarterback rather than treating the position as the entire explanation.

There is a reasonable football question underneath the anger. Changing the player taking snaps does not automatically improve protection, play sequencing or the situations an offense creates. Those elements still require evaluation regardless of which quarterback gets the next opportunity.

Michigan’s Jason Beck Becomes Target of Explicit Portnoy Rant

Portnoy’s criticism became considerably harsher when he turned directly to Beck. He described the coordinator in sweeping terms before demanding a change in responsibilities. His language reflected an angry supporter’s assessment, rather than a technical breakdown of every offensive possession.

“Jason Beck is horrific. Jason Beck is the worst offensive play-caller, worst offensive coordinator I have ever watched with these eyes,” Portnoy said. “Jason Beck, get him out. Make him the water boy. Take the play-calling away. Take everything away from Jason Beck. Jason Beck doesn’t know what the f*** he is doing. Jason Beck is disgusting.”

Despite saying he was trying to remain calm, Portnoy left no uncertainty about his preferred response. He wants Beck removed from control of the offense. His comments were a demand for accountability from someone convinced Michigan’s personnel should be producing more.

For Wolverines fans, the important discussion extends beyond whether Portnoy’s delivery was excessive. Michigan needs an offense that gives its quarterback workable answers and turns available talent into sustained production. Simply identifying a new starter cannot substitute for establishing those conditions.

Portnoy has chosen his side of that argument emphatically. He still trusts Underwood’s ability to help Michigan win and believes Beck deserves the scrutiny. The coaching staff now faces the harder task of producing an offensive response that moves the conversation beyond blame and gives frustrated supporters something tangible to believe in again.