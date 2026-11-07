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When Is Michigan vs. Michigan State Game? How to Watch, Odds and Prediction

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Michigan v Rutgers
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PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 31: Tommy Carr #14 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the 3rd quarter at SHI Stadium on October 31, 2026 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines host the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Nov. 7, with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line.

Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock. Michigan State lists the actual kickoff at 7:40 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines enter at 5-3 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play. The Spartans carry a 2-6 record, including an 0-5 conference mark, into the matchup.

Both first-year coaches have much riding on their rivalry debuts. Kyle Whittingham can secure bowl eligibility for Michigan, while Pat Fitzgerald needs a victory to end Michigan State’s six-game losing streak.

When Is Michigan vs. Michigan State, and How Can You Watch?

Michigan v Rutgers
GettyPISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 31: Salesi Moa #12 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a catch against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium on October 31, 2026 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Here are the viewing details for Saturday’s game:

Detail Information
Date Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
Broadcast time 7:30 p.m. ET
Kickoff 7:40 p.m. ET
Location Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV channel NBCSN
Streaming Peacock
Announcers Paul Burmeister, Yogi Roth and sideline reporter Lewis Johnson

While early listings emphasized Peacock, Michigan Wolverines. Fans whose television packages include that channel have another way to watch.

Michigan seeks its fifth consecutive victory in the series. The Wolverines lead the all-time rivalry 75-38-5, making this the schools’ 119th meeting.

Freshman quarterback Tommy Carr gets his first start against the Spartans. He completed 22 of 27 passes during last week’s 28-21 victory at Rutgers.

Michigan State has a less certain quarterback situation. Alessio Milivojevic remains questionable on the Friday availability report.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Odds and Prediction

Michigan State v UCLA
GettyPASADENA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Bryson Williams #14 of the Michigan State Spartans warms up prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins Spartans at the Rose Bowl Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

FanDuel’s Saturday listing gives Michigan a substantial edge:

Market Odds
Spread Michigan -14.5 (-102); Michigan State +14.5 (-120)
Moneyline Michigan -650; Michigan State +470
Total 39.5 points; over -110, under -110

Odds can change before kickoff.

Prediction markets favor the home team, too. As of 8:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 7, Kalshi and Polymarket each displayed approximately an 84% chance of a Michigan victory when checked Saturday morning.

Prediction: Michigan 24, Michigan State 10.

Michigan’s defense provides the strongest reason to trust the Wolverines. The unit allows 250 yards per game, third nationally, according to the school’s weekly notes.

Carr’s accuracy against Rutgers offers encouragement, though one productive afternoon leaves questions about the offense’s consistency.

Michigan State needs to protect the ball and keep this close into the fourth quarter. Its quarterback uncertainty makes that task tougher against a defense that allows only 150.6 passing yards per game.

The pick is Michigan to win. A 24-10 result would give Michigan State the cover at +14.5 and keep the combined score below 39.5.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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