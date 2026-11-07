When Is Michigan vs. Michigan State Game? How to Watch, Odds and Prediction

The Michigan Wolverines host the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Nov. 7, with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line.

Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock. Michigan State lists the actual kickoff at 7:40 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines enter at 5-3 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play. The Spartans carry a 2-6 record, including an 0-5 conference mark, into the matchup.

Both first-year coaches have much riding on their rivalry debuts. Kyle Whittingham can secure bowl eligibility for Michigan, while Pat Fitzgerald needs a victory to end Michigan State’s six-game losing streak.

When Is Michigan vs. Michigan State, and How Can You Watch?

Here are the viewing details for Saturday’s game:

Detail Information Date Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 Broadcast time 7:30 p.m. ET Kickoff 7:40 p.m. ET Location Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan TV channel NBCSN Streaming Peacock Announcers Paul Burmeister, Yogi Roth and sideline reporter Lewis Johnson

While early listings emphasized Peacock, Michigan Wolverines. Fans whose television packages include that channel have another way to watch.

Michigan seeks its fifth consecutive victory in the series. The Wolverines lead the all-time rivalry 75-38-5, making this the schools’ 119th meeting.

Freshman quarterback Tommy Carr gets his first start against the Spartans. He completed 22 of 27 passes during last week’s 28-21 victory at Rutgers.

Michigan State has a less certain quarterback situation. Alessio Milivojevic remains questionable on the Friday availability report.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Odds and Prediction

FanDuel’s Saturday listing gives Michigan a substantial edge:

Market Odds Spread Michigan -14.5 (-102); Michigan State +14.5 (-120) Moneyline Michigan -650; Michigan State +470 Total 39.5 points; over -110, under -110

Odds can change before kickoff.

Prediction markets favor the home team, too. As of 8:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 7, Kalshi and Polymarket each displayed approximately an 84% chance of a Michigan victory when checked Saturday morning.

Prediction: Michigan 24, Michigan State 10.

Michigan’s defense provides the strongest reason to trust the Wolverines. The unit allows 250 yards per game, third nationally, according to the school’s weekly notes.

Carr’s accuracy against Rutgers offers encouragement, though one productive afternoon leaves questions about the offense’s consistency.

Michigan State needs to protect the ball and keep this close into the fourth quarter. Its quarterback uncertainty makes that task tougher against a defense that allows only 150.6 passing yards per game.

The pick is Michigan to win. A 24-10 result would give Michigan State the cover at +14.5 and keep the combined score below 39.5.