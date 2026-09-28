Michigan National Champion J.J. McCarthy Suddenly Traded by Vikings

It’s been a rough three-year stretch for J.J. McCarthy since the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

McCarthy became one of the Wolverines’ most accomplished quarterbacks in program history during his time there. He went 27-1 as a starter and led them to a national title during the 2023 season.

In his rookie season with Minnesota, he suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason. Then, in Year 2, he started 10 games and went 6-4 during that stretch, throwing 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Vikings Trade McCarthy to Giants

McCarthy entered this season as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, which ultimately made him one of the more prominent players in trade discussions.

On Monday, the Vikings announced that they traded him to the New York Giants in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Via Vikings official X account: The #Vikings have traded QB J.J. McCarthy to the Giants in exchange for a 5th-round pick. The completion of this trade is pending McCarthy passing a physical.”

The #Vikings have traded QB J.J. McCarthy to the Giants in exchange for a 5th-round pick. The completion of this trade is pending McCarthy passing a physical. 📰: https://t.co/aLSHVFZKkx pic.twitter.com/QkSm5t4x33 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 28, 2026

McCarthy Joins Another Harbaugh

The intriguing part about this trade is that McCarthy will now join a Giants QB room with Jameis Winston and Jake Haener after Jaxson Dart’s season-ending injury, but he’ll also get to play for the other Harbaugh brother.

During his time at Michigan, McCarthy played for Jim Harbaugh, who now coaches the Los Angeles Chargers.

After joining New York, he’ll now play for Jim’s brother, John, who is in his first year as the Giants’ head coach after the Baltimore Ravens fired him at the end of last season.

McCarthy will likely have to work his way into the starting role, but he certainly has the best opportunity of his career in New York to get a fresh start at the NFL level.