Michigan Coach Kyle Whittingham Reveals Wolverines’ Surprise WR3

Head coach Kyle Whittingham is finalizing his rotations as the Michigan Wolverines get set to kick off their 2026 college football season against the in-state Western Michigan Broncos this weekend. To that end, he named the wide receiver who will fill the WR3 slot behind Andrew Marsh and Utah transfer J.J. Buchanan to begin the campaign.

During an appearance on the Inside Michigan Football radio show on Monday, Whittingham named junior wide receiver Channing Goodwin — not freshman transfer Salesi Moa, freshman Travis Johnson or sophomore transfer Jaime Ffrench — as the team’s No. 3 wideout.

“Channing Goodwin is a guy that really made progress and made strides in the fall,” Whittingham said on the show. “And, right now, is our No. 3 guy, and you’re going to see Channing out there as well.”

Goodwin Has a Chance to Have Greater Impact on Wolverines Offense

Despite appearing in 13 games for the Wolverines last season, Goodwin finished with just 12 receptions, 148 receiving yards and no touchdowns, as his in-game production failed to match his output during practice. He hauled in a 39-yard reception during Michigan’s 2025 season opener against New Mexico.

That said, he could benefit from the attention that Marsh and Buchanan will command from opposing secondaries in offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s new passing attack. In any case, Whittingham appears to be confident in his abilities and more than willing to provide him with playmaking opportunities.

“Channing Goodwin as a receiver, he’s really brought himself into the mix,” said Whittingham during his Monday press conference when asked about players who have elevated their stock. “Make no mistake, Andrew Marsh and J.J. Buchanan will be on the field 90% plus of the time, given they stay healthy. But Channing is a guy that really came into his own this fall and is a guy that’s going to be a factor for us.”

Michigan’s Freshman Wide Receivers May Have to Wait for Their Opportunities

Moa was the top-ranked recruit in the state of Utah coming out of high school, and a nice get for Whittingham and Beck after making the move to Ann Arbor. Johnson, meanwhile, had become a trendy pick to lock down the team’s third receiver spot. However, they may be forced to make the most of limited opportunities if the Wolverines stay healthy and the other WRs are performing as expected.

Marsh figures to be one of the top wideouts in the Big Ten Conference this season after catching 45 passes for 651 yards and 4 touchdowns last season. Meanwhile, Buchanan’s size and hybrid skill set as a converted tight end should present matchup problems for opponents. Moa and Johnson will also have the Texas transfer, Ffrench, to contend with.

Whether Michigan makes full use of its WR room also remains to be seen, as Beck’s offense at Utah last season was run-heavy. The Utes finished second in the FBS in 2025 with 266.3 yards per contest, and the Wolverines figure to be strong in the backfield again in 2026 after Jordan Marshall and outgoing transfer Justice Haynes combined for roughly 1,800 rushing yards last season.