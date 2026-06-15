Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg Labels Himself ‘Perfect’ Help for NBA Legend

Michigan basketball witnessed a new roundball folk hero rise in Yaxel Lendeborg. He’s now forever glorified in Ann Arbor for snapping the program’s national title drought. Wolverine fans now will wonder which franchise he lands with as the NBA Draft enters the picture one week from Monday.

The versatile forward is drawing lots of league intrigue during his pre-draft process. Lendeborg worked out in front of as many as nine different franchises according to Alejandro Zuniga of 247Sports. That includes the close proximity NBA possibility the Milwaukee Bucks and the Western Conference runner-up Oklahoma City Thunder.

But the national champion hailed himself as the “perfect” help for one NBA legend needing it this deep into his career.

Who Yaxel Lendeborg Believes he’s Perfect for

Lendeborg has his sights set on becoming one “perfect” fit for an iconic brand in the NBA. Yet one that has shown they need to get younger in the past few seasons.

He’s visualizing himself playing alongside Steph Curry with the Golden State Warriors. Lendeborg outlined why he envisions rising as big help for the league’s greatest 3-point shooter.

“I think it fits perfectly,” Lendeborg began. “They do a lot of off-ball moving sets, a lot of action to get Steph open. Playing off his gravity will make it a lot easier for me to make reads and for the other guys to get open as well. So, I think it’ll be perfect.”

Yes indeed Michigan head coach Dusty May ran similar offensive sets that freed up his shooters. The forward received lots of spacing to attack the lane or facilitate. So Golden State enters the picture as one NBA team Michigan fans must watch during draft week, as the Dubs could add Michigan representation.

Yaxel Lendeborg Gets Real on Pre-Draft Process

Lendeborg tasted championship euphoria in early April. Then received a hero’s welcome back on the University of Michigan campus. He emerged as a new big man on campus in handing Michigan its first national title since 1989.

However, he became blunt about having any rest days since that time. Especially as he turns to an NBA chapter.

“It has been very, very tough — not many days for breaks or rest,” he admits. “I don’t think I’ve gotten a day off yet, but it is very fun.”

The incoming NBA rookie then dove into the “fun” part of this process.

“You get to learn a lot of new things, meet a lot of new people and just learn the way you’re going to be living pretty much next year. It is all a learning point for me. A lot of good points, bad points, but a lot of learning,” he said.

Lendeborg is anticipated to land somewhere on night one of the draft. He’s praised for his production on both ends of the floor and brings value on the post side. Defense rises as his specialty, which can benefit Curry too and Draymond Green if GSW takes in the national champ. But other teams likely want to pull in the Wolverine especially if he slips past the first 10 picks.