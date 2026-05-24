Michigan Pulls Off Major Recruiting Win as Four-Star TE Colt Lumpris Flips From Alabama

The recruiting momentum continues for the Michigan Wolverines after the Wolverines secured a major commitment flip from one of the nation’s top tight ends in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

According to Chad Simmons of Rivals, four-star tight end Colt Lumpris has flipped his commitment from the Alabama Crimson Tide to Michigan while visiting Ann Arbor.

Lumpris, a standout from The Lawrenceville School in Massachusetts, is regarded as one of the top tight end prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6 1/2, 250-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 11 tight end nationally in the Rivals300 rankings and sits at No. 277 overall regardless of position.

The commitment gives Michigan another major recruiting victory as the Wolverines continue building momentum with their 2027 class.

Why Michigan Won Over Colt Lumpris

Lumpris pointed to several factors that made Michigan stand out during his latest trip to Ann Arbor, including academics, culture, and player development.

“It felt like home,” Lumpris told Rivals. “I’m huge into academics. Another thing would be the development with Coach Whitt and the plan they have for me here.”

Michigan’s combination of football tradition and academic prestige appears to have played a major role in the decision.

“The culture here is very family-like vibe and a home,” Lumpris said. “When you’re walking through (the facility) you feel it.”

The Wolverines have consistently emphasized development and NFL preparation under their current staff, and that message clearly resonated with Lumpris.

“I feel like that means a lot,” Lumpris said. “Coming from my school the high academics and prestige, you have to want it to be part of it. That’s what I felt here.”

Michigan Continues Building Recruiting Momentum

Lumpris becomes commitment No. 15 in Michigan’s 2027 recruiting class, which Rivals currently ranks No. 11 nationally before adding the elite tight end prospect.

Landing a player with Lumpris’ size and versatility gives Michigan another potential mismatch weapon for the future. At nearly 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, he projects as a true every-down tight end capable of impacting both the passing game and run game at the next level.

The Wolverines have placed a major emphasis on recruiting physical offensive talent, and Lumpris fits that mold perfectly.

His flip from Alabama also represents a notable recruiting win over one of college football’s premier programs, showing Michigan’s ability to compete nationally for elite prospects.

With more than a year remaining before the 2027 signing cycle ramps up, Michigan’s class could continue climbing the rankings as momentum builds in Ann Arbor.