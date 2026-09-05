How to Watch Michigan Football Without Cable

Streaming sports may seem complicated, but it’s actually very easy to watch any Michigan football without cable this season.
Your options will vary depending on what exactly you’re looking for, but we have a complete rundown of every single way you can stream any Michigan game in 2026:
Note: Heavy may receive a commission if you subscribe to a service on this page.
How to Watch Michigan Games Without Cable
Games will be televised on: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN or Big Ten Network
Upcoming: Western Michigan (9/5, NBC), Oklahoma (9/12, Fox), UTEP (9/19, Big Ten Network)
If you want to watch every Michigan game with one service (in order of recommendation):
- Fubo “Sports+News”: $65 per month
- DirecTV Stream “MySports”: $65 per month
- YouTube TV “Sports”: $65 per month
If you want to watch a single game for free:
- Fubo “Sports+News” (5-day free trial) for any game on any channel
- DirecTV Stream “MySports” (5-day free trial) for any game on any channel
- YouTube TV “Sports” (21-day free trial) for any game on any channel
- Peacock via Prime Video (7-day free trial) for games on NBC or Peacock
- Fox One (3-day free trial) for games on Fox or Big Ten Network
If you don’t have any free trials and want to watch a single game for as cheap as possible:
- Peacock “Premium” ($13 per month) for games on NBC
- Fox One ($20 per month) for games on Fox or Big Ten Network
- Sling Orange Day Pass ($5 for a day) for games on ESPN
- Paramount+ “Essential” ($11 per month) for games on CBS
- ESPN Unlimited ($32 per month) for games on ABC
How to Watch Every Michigan Game for the Lowest Price
At the time of writing this, it’s impossible to perfectly plan out the cheapest way to watch every game since the TV coverage is still TBA for many games.
However, here would be our general recommendation on how to spend the least amount of money to watch every Michigan game this season:
- Spread out your free trials for Fubo “Sports+News”, DirecTV Stream “MySports”, YouTube TV “Sports” and Peacock via Prime Video to cover as many games as possible
- For games that you don’t have a free trial:
- If a game is on CBS, sign up for Paramount+ “Essential”
- If a game is on ESPN or ESPN2, sign up a Sling Orange Day Pass
- If a game is on Fox or Big Ten Network, sign up for Fox One
- If a game is on NBC, sign up for Peacock “Premium”
Depending on how you use your free trials, and how many different channels Michigan plays on, it will probably cost around $60 to $100 for the season if you switch streaming services effectively.
However, if you don’t mind spending a little more, and you don’t want the hassle of constantly switching streaming services, you can watch every single Michigan game on Fubo. Three months of that will run you around $195 total, and it will cover all your college football needs.
How to Watch Michigan Football Without Cable