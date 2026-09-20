Why J.J. McCarthy Isn’t Playing QB for Vikings Despite Michigan Draft Status

When the Minnesota Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy, he was meant to become the new franchise quarterback in Minneapolis after an impressive college career for the Michigan Wolverines.

Instead, three years in, he’s not even the replacement for an injured Vikings starting QB.

The Vikings are playing the Chicago Bears in Week 3, and they’re starting Carson Wentz at quarterback. McCarthy will be Wentz’s backup.

Minnesota started Kyler Murray in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, but he was injured and didn’t return. Wentz led a fun comeback win and maintains the job now for Week 2.

Ironically, McCarthy is actually the lowest-selected of the three Vikings QBs as far as draft status.

Murray was once the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma.

Wentz went No. 2 overall in his draft from North Dakota State.

McCarthy, by comparison, went 10th in 2024.

And now, he’s in effect the QB3, promoted to QB2 due to Murray’s injury.

Why Isn’t J.J. McCarthy Playing?

McCarthy isn’t playing on Sunday because he entered the season not as the Vikings’ backup QB to Kyler Murray but instead the No. 3.

It was sort of by default originally. McCarthy was injured entering Week 1, and so the Vikings had no choice but to use Wentz as Murray’s backup.

Once Wentz led a great comeback win over the rival Packers, he couldn’t lose that starting spot for Week 2.

It’s likely more a matter of the injury than anything else that explains McCarthy’s status, at least at this point.

When the Vikings signed Murray, the plan appeared to be that he would compete with McCarthy for the starting gig. There was never any suggestion that Wentz could win the starting job, yet here Wentz is, starting Week 2 with McCarthy on the sideline.

J.J. McCarthy Draft Status

McCarthy was the No. 10 overall pick out of Michigan in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Amazingly, he was the fifth QB taken.

Caleb Williams went first to the Bears. Jayden Daniels went second to the Commanders. Drake Maye went third to the Patriots.

Then it was Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 to the Falcons, and after McCarthy, the Broncos took Bo Nix at No. 12.

Six quarterbacks in 12 picks was quite the feat.

It looks like the Falcons, with Penix, and the Vikings, with McCarthy, have gotten the most frustration out of it so far.

McCarthy was injured in his first preseason, allowing Sam Darnold to take the starting job and run with it, and he’s never fully gotten it back as more injuries and ineffectiveness in 2025 prevented him from reaching his full potential.

His college scouting report from ESPN’s Steve Muench read like this before the 2024 draft:

“McCarthy finished his college career with a 27-1 record as a starter. He can throw into tight windows against zone looks and complete passes against press-man coverage thanks to his anticipation, accuracy and arm strength. He keeps his eyes downfield and makes some impressive throws even when he knows he’s going to take a big hit. McCarthy also extends plays and throws well on the run. He has a good feel for when to scramble, and he’s a threat to run for first downs on designed quarterback rushes.”

He simply hasn’t lived up to the hype thus far.