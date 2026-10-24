Why Tommy Carr is Playing QB for Michigan, not Bryce Underwood — and Continuing Family Legacy

Tommy Carr has a Michigan family legacy.

He’s going to try and grow that on Saturday when the Wolverines take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Carr will get his first collegiate start in place of Bryce Underwood.

It’s a chance for Carr to make a name for himself, and it comes against a powerful Hoosiers program that won last season’s national title and will want to rebound this week after a tough, narrow loss to Ohio State a week ago.

Underwood was finally benched by Michigan, and it means Carr’s time is now.

Why is Tommy Carr Playing Over Bryce Underwood?

The Wolverines benched Underwood during last week’s game against Penn State.

Carr, the backup, came in and played well.

He completed 5-of-7 passes for 47 yards while also running four times for 36 yards and a touchdown late in the game.

“He’s very prepared when his number was called,” Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham said last week. “And like I said, he responded very well. And going forward, we’ll take a good hard look at the tape and see why things bogged down in the first half and why we were better in the second half because there really wasn’t a lot of scheme change.”

Carr delivered Michigan’s final points when he took a 12-yard run for a touchdown and a 21-11 lead with 2:58 left in the fourth quarter.

“He responded very well,” Whittingham said. “It wasn’t perfect. There’s some things he obviously needs to get better at. But he had some key runs for us. That option there for that final touchdown. That was a great run.”

Underwood was a prized recruit, but he hasn’t lived up to the hype at all — and this isn’t the Michigan staff that recruited him to begin with.

So now it’s Carr’s turn, and his family will be watching.

Tommy Carr Family

The new Michigan QB is the grandson of the legendary Wolverines coach Lloyd Carr, who coached Michigan to the 1997 national championship.

Carr also has a maternal grandfather who played at Michigan. Tom Curtis was an All-American safety for the Wolverines.

Carr’s dad, Jason, was a backup QB for Michigan, too.

It’s only Carr’s brother, CJ, who went on a different path — he’s Notre Dame’s star quarterback now.

College football has long been a family happening for the Carr crew, and that will be true again on Saturday.

Is Tommy Carr Related to Derek or David Carr?

No, Carr isn’t related in any known way to the two NFL quarterbacks who have had the last name Carr.

CJ might go to the NFL soon, though, adding an unrelated Carr to that mix.