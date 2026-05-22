Florida State’s Mike Norvell and 4 Other Coaches on the Hot Seat

College Football Saturdays are 100 days away. This year, too, we are sure to witness a lot of coaching changes. Few levels of sports are as volatile as modern college football.

The leash can be remarkably short. In 2025, Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry on Sept. 14, UCLA dismissed DeShaun Foster that same day, Oklahoma State fired Mike Gundy on Sept. 23 and Penn State fired James Franklin on Oct. 12 after a third straight Big Ten loss. Franklin was done at 3-3. That is the standard now. One bad stretch can change an entire program’s direction.

The scene is unpredictable and it’s even more for coaches who are already on the hot seat entering the season. ESPN has made a list of five such individuals, which includes Mike Norvell from the Florida State Seminoles.

1) Mike Norvell, Florida State Seminoles

Norvell enters 2026 with the biggest contract baggage and the highest expectations. Florida State kept him after a November 2025 review and the Seminoles have won just seven games across the past two seasons.

The offense improved after Gus Malzahn arrived, but the unit still lacked consistency in the red zone. Norvell is taking back play-calling duties, a clear sign that he knows the margin is thin.

“I expect this year to be the best year of my life,” he said. Florida State also added 23 transfers and returns only two offensive starters, so cohesion will matter as much as talent.

2) Shane Beamer, South Carolina Gamecocks

Shane Beamer still has contract protection, but that does not erase pressure. The South Carolina Gamecocks extended him through 2030 in January 2025, then slid to a 4-8 finish in 2025 and 1-7 in SEC play.

The Gamecocks did the hard part in roster retention, keeping LaNorris Sellers, Dylan Stewart and other key pieces. Beamer has kept the public posture forceful, telling Reuters, “This is my dream job.” He also said the team’s current performance is “not acceptable.” That is the right tone for a coach who knows a rebound must arrive fast.

3) Mike Locksley, Maryland Terrapins

Mike Locksley is in a different kind of danger. The Maryland Terrapins still believe in his recruiting value, but the results lag badly in conference play. The Terps brought him back for 2026 after six straight losses and what is now an 11th straight losing Big Ten season.

He is 36-42 overall and 16-41 in league play since taking over in 2019. Athletic director Jim Smith said the school is “fully committed” to giving Locksley and the roster the resources needed to compete. Maryland has also promised more NIL support and that matters because the next step has to show up on Saturdays, not only in recruiting rankings.

4) Dave Aranda, Baylor Bears

Dave Aranda enters 2026 with the quietest security and the loudest uncertainty. The Baylor Bears brought him back after Mack Rhoades resigned and the university said the long-term decision will come later.

The Bears finished 5-7 in 2025, and Aranda is 36-35 in six seasons there. Baylor president Linda A. Livingston said, “Our team respects and loves playing for Coach Aranda,” while also acknowledging that the season “has not met our shared expectations.” That is not a clean endorsement. It is a delay. If Baylor slips again, the next athletic director will likely inherit the final call.

5) Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Badgers

Luke Fickell’s problem is simpler. The Wisconsin Badgers expect more than a 4-8 season. They confirmed in February that it would not give him the usual annual extension, even though his contract runs through 2031.

He is 17-21 at Wisconsin after arriving with a reputation for program building. Athletic director Chris McIntosh said, “Luke is completely focused on a successful 2026 campaign.” Wisconsin has also increased investment in the roster, which only raises the standard. If the Badgers stay below bowl level again, the conversation will turn quickly.