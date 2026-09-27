MUST WATCH: Minnesota HC PJ Fleck Smears Player’s Blood on His Face in Wild Scene After Washington Win

The Minnesota Golden Gophers secured a thrilling 27-24 victory over Washington on Saturday night, but head coach P.J. Fleck delivered an even more unforgettable moment after the final whistle.

In a celebration that perfectly captured his unusual intensity, Fleck wiped blood from one of his players’ mouths and smeared it across his own face. What happened next only made the bizarre scene more entertaining.

Minnesota linebacker Maverick Baranowski was bleeding after taking a cleat to the mouth on the game’s final play. As Fleck approached his senior linebacker to celebrate, the two embraced before the head coach grabbed Baranowski’s head with both hands. Fleck then wiped blood from his player’s mouth and rubbed it across his own cheek, creating one of the wildest postgame images of the college football season.

PJ Fleck Explains Bizarre Celebration After Minnesota Victory

“Blood brother,” Fleck said afterward, according to Luke Olson of The Associated Press.

The Minnesota coach referenced how he imagined frontiersmen in the American West might have celebrated their bonds, joking about putting a little blood on his face. For Fleck, the unusual gesture appeared to represent the connection he shares with one of his longtime players. Baranowski certainly wasn’t offended by his coach’s enthusiasm, affectionately describing Fleck as “a crazy man.”

Wide receiver Javon Tracy, however, had a slightly different reaction after witnessing the celebration firsthand.

“I would never do that, but P.J.,” Tracy said, explaining that his coach has a different level of energy.

Minnesota’s Emotional Victory Produces Unforgettable Moment

The celebration came after Baranowski delivered an impressive performance against the Huskies. The senior linebacker recorded seven tackles, a sack and an interception while helping Minnesota secure its first road victory since November 2024. His interception also helped set up the Golden Gophers’ opening touchdown.

Minnesota needed every contribution after Washington mounted a fourth-quarter comeback. The Huskies narrowed the deficit to three points, but the Golden Gophers survived to improve to 3-1 and open Big Ten play with a victory.

Fleck has built his coaching identity around energy, emotional investment and relationships with his players. Saturday’s celebration provided another example of just how far that enthusiasm can go.

Plenty of coaches talk about their players being willing to shed blood, sweat and tears for the program. Fleck apparently decided that celebrating those sacrifices meant getting some of that blood on himself.