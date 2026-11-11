Mississippi State’s Kamario Taylor Finalizing Deal Worth Up to $9 Million: Report

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Taylor is finalizing a deal to return to Mississippi State in 2027. According to On3’s Pete Nakos and Chris Low, the agreement is worth $7.5 million and could reach $9 million with incentives, reportedly making him college football’s highest-paid quarterback. The deal is still being finalized, but the reported investment makes Mississippi State’s priorities clear.

Mississippi State Is Betting on More Than Its Quarterback

The money will understandably dominate the conversation. But the bigger question for Mississippi State is what keeping Taylor could make possible around him. Retaining a talented quarterback gives the Bulldogs something concrete to sell to players considering where to spend next season.

“One of the things we realized is the level of quality players who are intrigued by joining Kamario at Mississippi State,” a source directly stated to Thamel.

That is where this story becomes particularly interesting for Bulldogs fans. Keeping Taylor would address the most important position, but building a stronger supporting cast remains essential. Mississippi State needs this investment to become the foundation for a better team, with protection, playmakers and enough depth to withstand adversity.

Taylor cannot solve every problem himself. His return, however, would allow the Bulldogs to approach those other needs with their offensive centerpiece in place. That is a much more encouraging position than spending the offseason searching for his replacement.

Kamario Taylor’s Commitment Faces Another Chapter

Taylor’s sophomore season ended because of a foot injury requiring surgery. Mississippi State announced Oct. 27 that he would miss the remainder of the season and was expected to make a full recovery. His statement at the time emphasized his connection to the program even as his responsibilities changed.

“Missing the rest of this season is hard to accept, but I know God has a plan,” Taylor said.

Those words now carry added significance alongside the reporting about his future. Taylor expressed commitment during a difficult stretch, and the Bulldogs appear prepared to make a substantial commitment in return. Neither the money nor the announcement will guarantee victories, but keeping him gives Mississippi State a chance to build toward something.

For Bulldogs fans, that is the encouraging part. The conversation can begin shifting from where Taylor might leave to what Mississippi State can accomplish with him. Once the agreement is finalized, the next challenge is making sure the team around him justifies that belief.