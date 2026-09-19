Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: Why Was the Game Delayed? When Will It Start

South Carolina will open its SEC schedule on Saturday at 4:20 p.m. EST, hosting Mississippi State on the SEC Network but the game will be delayed.

GamecockCentral.com wrote on X at 3:09 p.m. EST that a weather delay is in place in Columbia due to lightning in the area.

“A weather delay is in place in Columbia due to lightning in the area. More information will be released regarding the start time for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State when the weather clears,” GamecockCentral wrote.

South Carolina has had bad weather, including a lightning delay at the start of the fourth quarter during the North Carolina game at Clemson. Clemson is only about 130 miles from Columbia so that a storm could be passing through the state.

South Carolina Might Have to Wait a While to Take the Field

College football teams aren’t allowed to be on the field if there is a lightning strike within an eight-mile radius of the stadium. They can’t return to the field until 30 minutes after the last lightning strike.

It seemed like the game would start at 4:20 p.m. EST because the players took the field to warm up around 3:40 p.m. EST after they called off the delay, but the delay quickly returned at 3:43 p.m. EST.

Since the players haven’t even warmed up yet, and an additional 30 minutes has been added to the start time due to the latest lightning strike, this game likely won’t start at 4:20 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates on when this game could get underway.