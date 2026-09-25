Mizzou Eyes First Ranked Win In 2 Years Against Mississippi State

The Missouri Tigers have consistently been in the AP top 25 the last four seasons, but during that time have struggled against ranked opponents.

During Drinkwitz’s time at Columbia, the Tigers are 7-19 against top-25 teams. This drew some comparisons to former Penn State coach James Franklin last season. Franklin was notably labeled as a coach who could not win the big games. Drinkwitz and the Tigers have a gauntlet schedule in front of them. The first opportunity to change the narrative is this weekend in Starkville.

The Tigers head to Davis Wade Stadium to open conference play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are going for a world record this weekend.

Missouri’s Track Record Versus Ranked Opponents

The Tigers did not record a win over a ranked opponent last season. To find their most recent win over a ranked opponent, look back to the 2024 season. Missouri defeated No. 24 Boston College at Farout Field.

History does not bode well for the Tigers; not only does Drinkwitz have a losing record versus ranked teams, but he also has a losing record on the road. Under Drinkwitz, Missouri is 10-17 in road contests. That makes two historical factors fighting against the Tigers heading into Saturday.

Missouri has won their last two games against Mississippi State, including a win at Davis-Wade Stadium two seasons ago.

Missouri’s Offense A Cause For Concern?

Despite looking fantastic in the first two games of the season, quarterback Austin Simmons stalled last week against Troy.

In what should have been one last tune-up before the SEC matchups got started, Simmons tossed for just 108 yards and a touchdown, but did not turn the ball over. This poor performance came just a week after the Tigers’ quarterback was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the SEC.

Drinkwitz mentioned in an interview with Grace Ybarra of KMOV in St. Louis that the Tigers need to focus on clear and concise communication. Communication will be a key factor with the cowbells at Mississippi State. The Tigers were unable to get into a rhythm against Troy, which Drinkwitz referred to as an issue in the postgame press conference.

Unfinished Business With Mississippi State

Two seasons ago, when the Tigers went to Starkville and left with a win over the Bulldogs, a camera caught Drinkwitz yelling at the Mississippi State sideline.

Tempers were flaring a bit at the end of the game, and Missouri had the ball and was looking to run out the clock. Missouri was in a goal-to-go situation and was leading 39-20. After the play, members of both teams were jawing back and forth. Drinkwitz appeared to say, “Shut the f— up, or I’m gonna score.”

Maybe this interaction has some leftover animosity, but that will be a question answered on Saturday when the Tigers walk out of the tunnel.

A historic weekend for the SEC with four ranked matchups, the Tigers look to rewrite some unflattering narratives.