National Media Split on Ole Miss Championship Chances

After experiencing one of the program’s best years in school history, the Ole Miss Rebels are poised to make a run to compete with the nation’s top programs this season for a National Championship.

With new coach Pete Golding assuming the helm and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss returning after winning his appeal against the NCAA, the Rebels are looking to be included in the national conversation about their chances.

Surprisingly, when it comes to the national media, expectations for the Rebels this season range from high to low.

Rebels Odds at a championship

According to Sports Illustrated, the SEC Media Poll picked Ole Miss to finish third overall in the conference behind Georgia and Texas, ranked both one and two respectively. ESPN’s Preseason Poll predicted that the Rebels would be finish the season at the eighth spot.

Not all media outlets seem to want to give the Rebels a positive chance at the polls, some outlets are just hesitant.

CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford placed the Rebels in the “first year coach hesitancy” column. Crawford explained his logic behind the placement.

“First-year coaches rarely navigate the SEC without a few costly growing pains, especially while implementing a new culture and system,” Crawford wrote. “Golding knows the league, but leading a program through the grind for 14 weeks is far different than coordinating a defense,” Crawford said.

Analyst Paul Finebaum weighed in on if Ole Miss can live up to the hype.

With the Rebels facing LSU, Texas, Georgia, and Oklahoma, Finebaum thinks that a more challenging schedule will hurt Ole Miss in the hunt for a playoff spot this upcoming season.

“I think the Louisville game will be a test. I don’t think that game is a slam dunk,” Finebaum said.

Finebaum continued, “Ole Miss should win, but how does Golding handle that [LSU] weekend? It will be unlike anything he has encountered.”

First Time Out For Golding

Ole Miss faces an uphill battle with bringing in a new, first-time head coach in Golding. Pete Golding faces an insurmountable amount of pressure to keep Ole Miss rising to the top of college football.

There will surely be a spotlight on Golding as the season progresses.

What will be helpful to the Rebels is having Chambliss and Kewan Lacy to move the ball on offense. Last season, Trinidad Chambliss collected 3,937 total yards.

Both players come into the 2026 season as candidates for the Heisman and having made the 2026 SEC Preseason First Team. Through the transfer portal, the Rebels have acquired some key defensive talent in linebackers Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferrelli.

Coach Golding looks to build a cohesive defense quickly as the season approaches. A put together defense for the Rebels would possibly help to ease some of the troubles they had last season following big plays.

Ole Miss will no doubt be coming into the 2026 season with a chip on their shoulder, ready to prove that they’re the real deal.