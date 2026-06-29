Nebraska RB Arrested for Alleged Assault of Pregnant Girlfriend

One of Nebraska‘s key offensive pieces is dealing with a serious off-field issue that could very well result in the end of his college football career — and it’s a disturbing incident sure to make headlines outside of the sport.

According to TMZ Sports, Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson was arrested for an alleged assault on his girlfriend, who told police she is 7 months pregnant with their 2nd child. The alleged assault occurred at the Blue Flamingo Resort in Key West.

Nelson, a redshirt sophomore, was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge.

From TMZ: “According to the police report, officers responded to a call for a disturbance at 11:39 AM … in the docs, Nelson claimed the two were bickering over how another man — who also fathered a child with his girlfriend — was speaking to her … and told cops he had anger problems that ‘seemed to flare up’ when he addressed how the other guy was acting. The woman told officers a completely different story — she said Nelson grew increasingly frustrated over how long it was taking her to get ready to enjoy their vacation … and an argument ensued. She said she eventually locked Nelson out of the room … but allowed him back in after he pounded on the door, as she did not want to have any issues with their stay at the resort. Once Nelson was back inside, the woman claimed he was even more angry … and when she tried to call her mother, he took her phone and threw it across the room. She claimed he then ripped the top and bottoms of her bathing suit off her body, scratching her stomach in the process. She also had a scratch on her thigh.”

Nelson’s girlfriend also told police that the incident in Key West wasn’t the first incident of violence between the couple. According to the police report, Nelson cried on the way to jail and told police he was “just like his father,” who was incarcerated when he was a child.

Nebraska Addressed Nelson’s Arrest in Statement

Nebraska addressed Nelson’s arrest with a press release. The Cornhuskers are coached by former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who is 19-19 overall headed into his 4th season in 2026, including consecutive 7-6 records in 2024 and 2025.

“The Nebraska Athletic Department and football program are aware of the arrest of Mekhi Nelson in Florida,” Nebraska athletics said in a statement Monday. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Nelson, 6-foot and 195 pounds, had 247 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns in 2025 and was expected to compete for a starting role in 2026 with Jamal Rule and Isaiah Mozee.