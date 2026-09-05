Why Dylan Raiola Left Nebraska To Be Oregon’s Backup QB

Dylan Raiola was supposed to be Nebraska’s savior.

The former top recruit, who flipped at the last minute to come to the Cornhuskers out of high school, was supposed to return Nebraska to glory.

Two seasons of bumpy roads, though, with flashes of brilliance but also maddening inconsistency, were all that the Cornhuskers got out of their supposed savior.

Now, Raiola plays for the Oregon Ducks.

And amazingly, he’s not even their starting quarterback.

That’s not news, per se. Everyone who follows Nebraska and Oregon knows that Raiola transferred from one Big Ten school to another, even if they are multiple time zones apart.

It’s still fascinating, though, as both teams open their seasons on Saturday.

Nebraska will be without Raiola and is instead starting Anthony Colandrea.

But Raiola isn’t starting for the Ducks. Dante Moore skipped out on the NFL Draft and came back. Raiola is simply his backup.

It certainly seems like a curious move when viewed through that lens.

Why Did Dylan Raiola Leave Nebraska?

Raiola must’ve simply decided that he needed a better opportunity.

If he thought that he’d be able to turn Nebraska into a national power again, it eventually became clear that he thought wrong.

For Raiola to maximize his time in college, and to pursue his NFL dreams, he needed the best situation possible.

Oregon certainly had to seem like the spot, and so the fact that that opportunity existed must’ve intrigued Raiola enough to hit the road and move across the country to play for the Ducks.

Raiola had gotten hurt midway through last season, which might’ve complicated his transfer market slightly, but Oregon doesn’t bring you aboard if they don’t believe in you.

The former top recruit tried his luck at a spot that isn’t a perennial contender, and it didn’t work, so he made the switch.

Why Is Dylan Raiola a Backup?

When Raiola chose Oregon, the standout QB Moore was still in the NFL Draft process.

It’s hard to know what Raiola would’ve known or not known at the time of his decision. It seems at least a bit unlikely that he would’ve been certain Moore would return to school and then still choose Oregon anyway, but maybe.

Raiola likely decided that, of the options on the table, the Ducks would still be his best chance at a strong final college season and a solid path to the NFL. The only difficulty with Oregon is that it won’t happen in 2026 for Raiola. He’ll have to wait for Moore to leave after this year, and then Raiola should get a chance to shine in 2027.

Of course, if Moore were to get injured, Oregon would have the best backup QB in the country to plug in. That’s not a bad deal, either.

If Raiola reaches his ceiling as a quarterback in the decade ahead, this will look like a smart move.

If he doesn’t, and instead has his development stunted by a year of not playing, then maybe everyone will look back and put a big “What if?” next to Raiola’s name.