News Suggest Key Offensive Weapon Could Be Impaired for LSU vs. Alabama

Just hours ahead of a big game against Alabama, news dropped that suggests one of LSU‘s top offensive weapons may be less than 100%.

Expected to still play, Trey’Dez Green is dealing with an apparent stomach bug, which is why he’s listed as “questionable” on the injury report, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Trey’Dez Green is Expected to Play for Tigers Despite Illness

Green’s illness comes after he missed four games with a leg injury prior to returning last week. Showing his true worth right away, he caught five passes for 50 yards with a touchdown in the Tigers‘ 38-17 win at Auburn.

Overall in his four games played so far during the 2026 season, Green has recorded 19 receptions for 272 yards and two scores. He’s also even logged seven yards on the ground on a couple rushing attempts.

Green, a junior from Jackson, Louisiana, hauled in a career-high 33 balls for 433 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore in 2025. He registered 14 receptions for 101 yards and four scores in limited action in 2024.

LSU Needs to Beat Alabama to Stay in Contention in SEC

Ranked No. 14 in the first College Football Playoff rankings and No. 15 in the Associated Press’ poll, Lane Kiffin‘s team is 6-2, granted only 3-2 in conference play.

Without further information about his stomach bug, Green’s active status could certainly be due to the importance of the nature of having the No. 5 Crimson Tide visiting Baton Rouge.

With Green expected to contribute to the best of his ability, Kickoff between the two SEC contenders from Tiger Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.