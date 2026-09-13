NDSU Puts Mountain West On Notice, Beating Air Force

Only the thin air of high altitude slowed down North Dakota State on Saturday night in a 38-32 win over Air Force.

The Bison made a convincing entrance in the team’s Mountain West Conference debut by taking control quickly with two scoring drives and holding off the Falcons in the end. Ten-time FCS national champions, NDSU’s long-awaited arrival in the FBS is living up to its billing with a 3-0 start.

Air Force offers some of the most distinct challenges in the Mountain West, and the Bison kept control of the game throughout. NDSU adjusted to Air Force’s offensive trickery, and the Bison offense wore down the Falcons late after protecting the lead with big plays. The Bison defense, which showed fatigue late, had just enough juice and depth to hold off Air Force.

Bison head coach Tim Polasek emphasized that preparation began for Air Force when the FBS announcement came out in February. The Bison delivered, and while Air Force hasn’t been a contender for the Mountain West title in recent years, the Herd clearly showed they were ready to beat anyone in the conference.

NDSU, New Mexico On Collision Course? Not So Fast

NDSU and New Mexico (2-0) could already be on a collision course for the regular season title when they meet on Oct. 24, but the Bison will need to beat preseason Mountain West contenders Hawaii (0-2) and UNLV (1-2) first. Given the challenge that Air Force gave down the stretch, NDSU won’t be entering any of those aforementioned matchups sitting too comfortably.

After all, it’s the kind of competition NDSU sought after in moving on from the FCS and Missouri Valley Football Conference after 22 years of dominance. NDSU posted frequent blowouts, even in conference play and postseason games, and the Bison boasted a record of 9-5 against FBS teams.

While Air Force trailed 35-13 in the third quarter on Saturday, NDSU didn’t have a definitive stranglehold on the game. NDSU would normally pull away from most FCS opponents with that sort of gap in the second half and fans would head for the exits.

The Bison will have to hold off most teams for four full quarters now to keep winning.

Bison Standouts Against Air Force

Bison senior quarterback Nathan Hayes delivered with 15-23 passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns versus a pick, and he handled the Falcons pass rush with poise throughout. Running back Myles Mitchell cemented the momentum with his 31-yard touchdown run, and he gave the Falcons trouble throughout with 61 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Linebacker Donovan Woolen stepped up to lead the defense with 11 tackles and a pass deflections, as he was everywhere the Bison needed him. Safety Taylen Eady, who had six tackles, and linebacker Peder Haugo, who had six tackles and a sack, likewise made key plans for a defense that went two-deep for depth all evening.

Linebacker Gavin Sell stood out with an interception and returned it for 25 yards, but the Bison weren’t able to turn it into points. Wide receiver Jackson Williams also gave the Bison a spark in numerous ways with a 40-yard punt return and a 51-yard reception.

NDSU takes on Sacramento State next on Sept. 19 in northern California.