North Dakota State Heisman Trophy Winner? Don’t Count It Out

North Dakota State moving to the FBS leaves much to the imagination, as the program put together an unprecedented run as an FCS powerhouse.

Not much has been said about the Bison ever producing a Heisman Trophy winner, but there isn’t a Group of Six team in the country more poised to do it. The Bison have produced five NFL quarterback draft picks since 2016, and one actually made the Heisman Trophy Watch List in 2019.

Former Bison quarterback Trey Lance carved up the Butler defense in his debut as a starter in August 2019 at Target Field in Minneapolis. Lance’s big arm and slithery running ability drew Patrick Mahomes comparisons, as NDSU dominated the Bulldogs.

While Butler football isn’t on par with the famed basketball program, Lance’s dominance was enough to make the Heisman Trophy Watch List. That said, Lance didn’t stay on the list despite a 16-0 season, where he won the Walter Payton Award as the top player in the FCS.

If Lance had moved up the Heisman ladder, it wouldn’t have been unprecedented. Late former Alcorn State quarterback Steve McNair won the Heisman in 1994, as he was touted as a prime candidate all season.

Bison Have QB Pedigree to Climb the Heisman Mountain

NDSU could pull a similar feat at some point in the FBS era if a Bison quarterback rises to a similar level of Lance at the very least, because the competition is strong. That realistically won’t be Nathan Hayes, but even ESPN called him a dark horse to emerge at some point in the season.

“Don’t be surprised if at least one of the names in Tier 11 winds up being in the Heisman race by year’s end. There’s real talent here,” ESPN’s David Hale wrote.

Hayes has benefited from the ongoing lineage of eventual NFL signal callers, who have come through Fargo since 2011. He sat behind both former Bison quarterbacks Cole Payton and Cam Miller for years.

Payton now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Miller plays for the Miami Dolphins. Lance is still in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. Fellow former Bison quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Easton Stick are with the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts, respectively.

Bison Talent Pool, Mountain West Factor

NDSU’s recruiting base and brand are both poised to grow now, which means more strong quarterback recruits will likely come to Fargo. The Mountain West has also produced big-time college quarterbacks before. Most recent notable ones include former Wyoming star Josh Allen and former Fresno State star Derek Carr.

In addition, the Mountain West recently produced a serious Heisman candidate in former Boise State running back Ashton Geanty. That year, Geanty had the stiffest of competition with former two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter, and Geanty was the runner-up.

NDSU could produce a Heisman Trophy winner down the road, especially with the wild success of the past 15 years, whether it’s a quarterback such as Hayes or another prime skill position. The Bison continuously produce 1,000-yard running backs and now boast two wide receivers who have landed in recent NFL drafts, so a future Bison skill player rivaling Geanty’s big 2024 season isn’t out of the question.