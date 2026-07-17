Predicting Every NDSU Game in Year 1 Of FBS Play

North Dakota State‘s first FBS season is around the corner, it’s now as good a time as any to predict every Bison game this fall, based on how the Herd has fared against similar opponents in the past.

The Bison joined the FBS after a dominant run in the FCS for 22 seasons, where the Herd won 10 national championships in a 15-year span. NDSU mostly owned Group of Six teams during the FCS years except Wyoming and beat highly-successful Power Four teams twice.

The rest of the time, NDSU either pushed Power Four teams to the limit or prevailed in a tight win. The exception came against Iowa State in the Bison’s only losing FCS season.

Here’s how the Herd’s first FBS season could shake out.

Bison Poised to Win in Non-Conference Action

NDSU will open its first FBS season with a former FCS national championship game opponent on Aug. 29 at the Fargodome. That’s Jacksonville State, which has enjoyed some success at the FBS level with bowl game appearances.

JSU will give the Bison a challenging game, but the Gamecocks will be going up against a Bison team with everything. In addition, the Fargodome is likely to be full and loud, 110-decibel loud, with 18,000 fans.

The Gamecocks didn’t get to experience an NDSU home playoff game during the FCS, but JSU will get the next-closest thing on Aug. 29.

NDSU will win convincingly, 34-14, and make up for a tough final FCS loss in the dome to usher in the FBS era.

The Bison then face Fordham, an FCS team that the Herd would normally steamroll in non-conference play. NDSU will win 62-0 and remind fans why leaving behind the FCS was a good idea.

That’s at least the case for 10-13 games out of a 15-game championship run in any past NDSU championship season. NDSU’s dominance of FCS non-conference and many Missouri Valley Football Conference games had led to smaller numbers at the dome.

The Bison visit Sacramento State, a former FCS team, which moved up with the Bison in 2026. Sac State has some talent to compete with the Herd, but NDSU won’t overlook the Hornets and win handily, 42-17.

How Mountain West Play Will Shake Out

NDSU kicking off Mountain West Conference play with Air Force in Colorado Springs will provide a challenging and physical game for the Herd. That said, NDSU will prevail in a close game against the Falcons, 24-21.

The Bison likewise will get a physical game from Wyoming in the Mountain West home opener, but NDSU will be too much for the Cowboys behind a soldout Fargodome. NDSU will even the all-time series with a 35-17 win.

NDSU gets to play New Mexico on the road against a head coach who once served on the South Dakota State staff. The Bison will have some familiarity because of that and find a way to beat the Lobos 27-24.

NDSU hosts Nevada in a critical Mountain West home. The Bison can keep the momentum going on the season with a big home win, 35-14, against the Wolfpack.

NDSU can’t overlook UTEP, a team that hasn’t enjoyed success for decades, but the Mountain West brought the Miners into the fold. The Bison normally demolish weaker conference teams, the case in the Missouri Valley and old North Central Conference days beforehand in Division II. NDSU will beat UTEP 52-14.

The Bison get a trip to Hawaii as part of the first season in the Mountain West, and the jet lag won’t slow down the Herd in the program’s longest trip ever. NDSU beats Hawaii 35-21, as the defense finds enough stops against the Rainbow Warriors potent offense.

A visit to UNLV at Allegiant Stadium will define the season for the Bison. NDSU rises to the occasion and prevails against the Running Rebels, 24-23, as a strong contingent from Fargo gives the Herd some extra momentum.

The Bison avoid the late-season Mountain West trap game against Northern Illinois at home and beat the Huskies 34-10. It will mark the first meeting between the two since the 1960s.

NDSU will close out the regular season strong by beating San Jose State in non-conference action, 56-0. The Bison have extra incentive to bully the Spartans, which landed a Week Zero date with USC instead of it being a big FBS kickoff for the Bison in Los Angeles.

In addition, it’s the second-to-last chance for the Herd to impress the CFP committee. NDSU’s last chance will come in the Mountain West championship game, made possible by the NCAA lifting the two-year postseason ban.

Dream Scenario If Predictions Come True

The Bison will beat UNLV in the Mountain West championship 34-28 and secure a spot in the CFP. Similar to On3 predicting the Bison to go unbeaten in the regular season, the Bison also head to Oregon, as the outlet predicted.

NDSU will fare much better than JMU did a year ago in Eugene and stun the Ducks with a physical game in the trenches. The Bison will give Ducks quarterback Dante Moore enough trouble, which allows Bison quarterback Nathan Hayes to deliver a game-winning drive, 21-17. It might leave Ducks fans wishing Bison head coach Tim Polasek took the Oregon State job instead of going to Corvallis.

Ohio State will be ready for the Bison in the next round at the Rose Bowl. A first season in the FBS that mostly came up roses for the Bison, won’t in the end, but the Buckeyes will have a dogfight to prevail, 21-14.