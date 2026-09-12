NDSU Receives Significant Injury Update Before Air Force Game

North Dakota State and Air Force released their final injury reports ahead of their Mountain West Conference opener on Saturday night, and there’s a significant amount of players out for the Bison.

Eight players are out for NDSU, and another three are questionable. Known as availability reports in the FBS, the Bison most notably have offensive tackle Josh Magin out.

The 6-foot-6 fifth year senior was a steady force on the offensive line going into this year, and he played 25 games the previous two seasons. Magin has been dealing with a hip injury, as head coach Tim Polasek told reporters earlier this week.

Magin played in the first game against Jacksonville State on Aug. 29, but he sat out against Fordham on Sept. 5. He told Bison Report that his hip flared up against JSU and he hoped to return from the Air Force game.

Bison Players Sitting Out Lessens Depth

NDSU players sitting out include running back Braylon Toliver, wide receiver Drake Schlosser and tight ends Cash Danner and Noah Nelson among offensive skill players. Offensive linemen Earl Brown and Tucker Thieneman are also out.

Defensive players include linebacker Carter Appl and safety Ben Schepp. None of the players listed as out have played in a game this season due to injury, but it does limit NDSU’s depth. Cornerback Kegan Huber and running back Jonathan Harvey are listed as questionable, and Huber appeared in one game, but Harvey hasn’t.

While NDSU hasn’t noticed a significant drop in depth for the first two weeks of the season, the Air Force game could test the Bison’s depth with the physical triple option offensive attack. In addition, the Bison are playing at a high altitude for the first time in two years and a late-night game for the first time since 2022.

Air Force Has Key Players Listed as Questionable

Air Force has wide receiver Matt Long and running back Jalen Rashad Turner listed as questionable in addition to fullback Kemper Hodges, offensive lineman Jon Ashford and linebacker Isaac Hubert. Hodges is the most notable on that list, after his 72-yard, one-touchdown performance on six carries against Duquesne in the season opener on Sept. 5.

Turner had a carry for nine yards in the opener, and Long had an 18-yard reception. Hubert had a tackle, and Ashford blocked in the opener. Ashford is the Falcons‘ largest offensive lineman at 6-foot-2, 320 pounds.

First Mountain West Opponent in 14 Years

NDSU will play a Mountain West team for the first time since 2012 when the Bison beat Colorado State in Fort Collins. Colorado State left the Mountain West this year and joined the Pac-12, as did four other teams, which opened the door for the Bison to receive a conference invitation.

NDSU also played Wyoming in 2008 and lost the road in Laramie. Former Bison head coach Craig Bohl coached the Herd in both of those games before his departure for Wyoming in 2014.

The Bison had a 1-1 record against current or former Mountain West teams during the FCS years, and NDSU posted Group of Six wins over Ball State and Central Michigan in addition to the Mountain West wins.