North Texas Names Starting QB, Adding Intrigue to Season Opener at Indiana

Creating extra intrigue for season opening game against defending national champion Indiana, North Texas has named former Hoosier Tayven Jackson their starting quarterback.

First reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel and then officially announced by the school, Jackson will lead the Mean Green when they kickoff a new era as Indiana kicks off their title defense campaign. Jackson beat out sophomores Chaston Ditta and Chris Jimerson Jr. and freshman Ziondre Williams for the QB1 role.

But even though new North Texas head coach Neal Brown, taking over for the Mean Green after spending the previous six seasons with the West Virginia Mountaineers, was open to the idea of one of his younger quarterbacks being ready, Jackson winning the job makes sense with such a tough challenge on the road in Week 1.

Jackson, who was with Indiana in a backup role from 2023-24, transferred to North Texas after one season as the starter with the UCF Knights in 2025. In his most recent season, playing more games than any other, Jackson completed 63.5% of his passes, threw for 2,151 passing yards and recorded 10 passing touchdowns to eight interceptions. He also ran for three scores.

During his time with Indiana, which included one season under Curt Cignetti, Jackson appeared in 13 games and totaled 1,263 passing yards while completing 61.2% of his attempts and throwing six touchdown passes and six picks. Jackson began his college career, playing in three games with Tennessee in 2022.

So after experiencing the Big Ten, Big 12 and even the SEC to this point, Jackson will make his debut in the American Conference at noon ET on Sept. 5. Transferring down to the Group of 5 level may be an ego hit for some players, but it’s now led to a chance to play, and do so for a coach who comes from the Power Four. And while Brown’s tenure at WVU was below the standard of the Mountaineers, he did guide a 2023 team that won nine games and capped off the season with a victory in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

As for Jackson’s familiar opponent, Indiana is coming off capturing the program’s first-ever national championship by going undefeated in both the regular season and College Football Playoff. The Hoosier, 16-0 in 2025, are a combined 27-2 under Cignetti.

But with Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders, former TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover is set to start as Indiana tries to go back-to-back.