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Northwestern’s David Braun Sounds Alarm on Sports Betting Industry With Predatory Claims

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Wisconsin v Northwestern
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 19: Head coach David Braun of the Northwestern Wildcats look on in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Martin Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Northwestern Wildcats have emerged as one of the more intriguing stories in college football, but head coach David Braun is drawing attention for something beyond his team’s performance. As sports betting continues expanding its presence throughout American athletics, Braun is making his feelings about the industry unmistakably clear.

College football has become a major attraction for sportsbooks, with fans regularly wagering on everything from game outcomes to individual player performances. However, the growing relationship between gambling and college athletics has raised questions about the pressures facing student-athletes and the influence of betting companies.

Braun recently offered a particularly strong assessment of the industry, expressing concerns that extend beyond the football field.

“I will get myself in trouble with this one, but the last thing any of us are paying attention to is betting lines. I will use this as an opportunity. Why are those lines placed? To draw action. I am telling you what, I got 11-year-old and 9-year-old boys at home, and I am terrified of how addictive phones are, how addictive gambling is. This is my opportunity to say stay off your phones, stay away from gambling. It’s scary stuff. It’s predatory,” Braun said, according to Kamran Nia.

Michigan v Northwestern
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 15: Head coach David Braun of the Northwestern Wildcats looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Wrigley Field on November 15, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“It’s messed up what’s going on. You look at 18- to 25-year-old young men and the predatory nature of some of this stuff. It’s really scary, so that’s the last thing I’ll promise you we’re paying attention to.”

Those comments represent a forceful criticism from a prominent Big Ten head coach at a time when sports betting has become increasingly difficult to separate from the college football experience.

Northwestern’s David Braun Takes Strong Stance Against Sports Betting

Braun’s choice of words is significant because it challenges an industry that has become deeply integrated into the way many Americans consume sports.

For some fans, placing a wager adds another layer of entertainment to Saturday’s games. For others, the widespread promotion of gambling raises concerns about financial risks, addictive behavior and the expectations placed on athletes.

The debate becomes particularly complicated at the college level, where players must balance academic responsibilities, athletic commitments and increasing public scrutiny.

Ball State vs Northwestern
GettyEVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 10: Head coach David Braun of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates with Nikola Dugandzic #92 of the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter of the game against the Ball State Cardinals at Ryan Field on October 10, 2026 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Zoe Davis/Getty Images)

A missed field goal or late turnover can change the outcome of a wager, potentially exposing players to criticism from individuals who have money riding on their performances.

Braun’s remarks do not establish that every sportsbook operates irresponsibly. Instead, they highlight his broader concern about an industry whose financial incentives may conflict with the interests of some consumers.

College Football’s Sports Betting Debate Continues Growing

The NCAA has already taken steps to address gambling-related concerns, including restrictions on sports wagering by individuals participating in college athletics and efforts to combat harassment directed at student-athletes.

Nevertheless, the popularity of college football betting continues creating difficult questions for administrators, coaches and athletes.

There is also an important distinction between allowing adults to legally wager on sporting events and determining how aggressively those opportunities should be marketed.

For college football programs, the challenge is protecting players without ignoring the reality that legalized betting has become part of the modern sports landscape.

Braun’s criticism adds another influential voice to that discussion, particularly because coaches experience the pressures surrounding college athletics from a perspective most fans never see.

Whether his comments inspire broader conversations about gambling regulations or athlete protections remains uncertain.

What is clear is that Northwestern’s head coach has little interest in softening his opinion.

As college football and sports betting become increasingly connected, Braun’s description of the industry as “predatory” raises a question that extends far beyond Evanston: How much influence should gambling have over the future of college athletics?

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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Northwestern’s David Braun Sounds Alarm on Sports Betting Industry With Predatory Claims

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