All-American Defender Shines Light on Unknown Side of Notre Dame’s CJ Carr

Notre Dame football fans received a taste of quarterback CJ Carr and his potential in 2025. Carr showed the accurate ball placement, mobility and high field intellect the Fighting Irish and head coach Marcus Freeman expected to see.

Carr fuels Heisman Trophy chatter in and around South Bend this summer. He’s entering a much-anticipated sophomore campaign after throwing for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions. But expectations rise for him too after going 10-2 in his first full season as the starter.

Defenders across the nation will take Carr more seriously this fall. Starting with the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 1, then the much anticipated Miami showdown at home for Nov. 7.

But one All-American defender shined a light on the side Carr few know about.

Cornerback Puts Unknown Side of CJ Carr Into the Light

One cornerback grew accustomed to watching the trash-talking side of Carr come out. This defender verbally illustrated that rare aspect of the Saline, Michigan native with Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals.

All-American Leonard Moore is that defender who pulled the curtain back on Carr’s competitiveness. The same Moore who runs out of the tunnel with Carr each Saturday.

“I’m always impressed with CJ,” Moore began. “I thought I talked to him in the locker room, and even during practice, I feel like the whole defense is talking to him, but it’s CJ talking trash against the whole defense.”

The 6-foot-3 dual-threat stands up to all 11 on the other side of the field, as it turns out.

Leonard Moore Shares Funny Story Involving CJ Carr

Looks like Carr is the antithesis of quiet, per Moore’s words.

The talented defender painted a deeper picture into Carr’s trash-talker persona during practices.

“At the end of the day, he’ll do misdirection handoffs, running for easy touchdowns, pointing at everybody, telling us we’re trash,” Moore told Nakos.

Although the banter is light-hearted in the end per Moore.

“It’s a competitive spirit,” the CB added. “We are all boys at the end of the day. So what’s said on the field ultimately is said in the competitive spirit.”

Looks like Notre Dame has a leader who won’t be afraid to call out his defenses in practices. Which becomes translatable on the football field each Saturday too.

Key Games for CJ Carr, Notre Dame This Fall

Once again Heisman hype follows the quarterback before the August camp arrives. Carr earns a great chance to stand on the December Heisman Trophy stage one year after teammate Jeremiyah Love emerged as a finalist for the coveted individual award.

Carr must establish consistency right out of the gate, though, to make the Heisman dreams a reality.

He’ll start with a Badgers team itching to return to their past Big Ten dominance, as head coach Luke Fickell heads to the hot seat for 2026. Although Carr earns the massive benefit of starting the ’26 season with three straight home games.

The Oct. 17 BYU contest rises as the first major test, after the Cougars ranked No. 19 overall defensively in 2025. The November heavyweight battle with Miami surely will dictate Carr’s Heisman candidacy.