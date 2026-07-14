Brian Kelly Claims he was ‘Mischaracterized’ for the Way he Left Notre Dame

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are one of the most historic brands in all of college football. They have a history of winning national championships and producing fantastic professional players. However, they haven’t won a national title in almost 40 years.

Brian Kelly was expected to help change that. He actually led the Irish to a national championship appearance back in 2012, but got blown out. Kelly never won a national title in South Bend. He decided to leave for LSU. He was fired from LSU at the end of last season.

Now, Kelly is claiming that his comments about why he left Notre Dame were misconstrued by the media.

Brian Kelly Tries to Clarify Comments on Leaving Notre Dame

While appearing on The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast, Kelly tried to defend the comments he made when he was on his way out.

“I didn’t leave Notre Dame because they couldn’t win a national championship. Those words never came out of my mouth. What I said was if I’m going to leave, I’m going to go to a place that can win a national championship. And that was perceived as being, ‘Oh, he doesn’t think he can win one here.’ So, look, I think we all know this, dipping my toe into the media a little bit, there is never a great time. The timing stinks. And it stinks mostly for the players, but it’s not easy on the coaches either.”

Kelly had all of the resources that he thought he needed to win a title while in Baton Rouge. He didn’t come close to doing so. In fact, he never made the College Football Playoff with the Tigers. With the Fighting Irish, he at least made the CFP twice.

Now, Kelly is working in media. He has been hired by CBS to work on the network’s Mountain West coverage. It’s unclear if Kelly will get a job coaching a major college football program again. He did have success while with the Fighting Irish, and he didn’t have to leave.

The Fighting Irish have been Better Since Brian Kelly Left

Since Kelly left the Irish, Notre Dame has been a better football program. Marcus Freeman took the team to the National Championship Game in 2024, falling to Ohio State. He seems to have the program in a position to contend for a title every single season.

Right now, the Fighting Irish have the second-best recruiting class in 2027, according to 247Sports. Freeman seems to be able to get his team to play at their best and recruit at a high level, despite having all of the same resources Kelly complained about.

C.J. Carr will be leading the Irish next season, and Freeman is hoping that he can help them make the CFP again after just missing it last year.