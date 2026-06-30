Notre Dame QB C.J. Carr Garners Massive Praise from NFL Draft Guru Todd McShay

There are always massive expectations for Notre Dame. Going into 2026, however, those expectations are through the roof thanks to quarterback C.J. Carr.

Excitement to see what Carr can do in 2026 seems to have broken contain. It’s not just Notre Dame fans now, but everyone around the country who is excited to see what he can do. That includes NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, who recently called him the MVP of the Manning Passing Academy.

“C.J. Carr, Notre Dame,” Todd McShay said. “Wasn’t even close. Wasn’t even close. Julian Sayin was there. Arch Manning was there. There were a lot of other guys that were exceptional. I say that, his performance in throwing the football, that’s the jumping off point.”

Coming from a coaching family, Carr went to forge his own path in college. That is, he didn’t play for his grandfather, Lloyd Carr’s Michigan team. Instead, he went to rival Notre Dame.

In two previous seasons, Carr took a redshirt in 2024, only appearing in one game and not attempting a pass. After that developmental season, he won the starting job going into 2025, and would complete 66.6% of his passes for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns to 6 interceptions. He also rushed for 3 touchdowns. That was in 12 games, with Notre Dame missing the College Football Playoff due to two early-season losses to eventual Playoff participants.

“I know he’s Lloyd Carr’s grandson and he’s been around the game his whole life… You think about Brady and Breese,” McShay said. “And you think about the modern day — even like Mendoza last year. Talk about repetitive, repeatable, form mechanics. I don’t want to say robotic because he’s not a robotic player, but when it comes to footwork, timing, ball out. Just standing there, watching him even warming up, hands here, bang, hands her. So, yeah, it’s not pads. There’s no defense. I get it. I’m not going to oversell it.”

What Makes Notre Dame Quarterback C.J. Carr Different

One thing that stood out about C.J. Carr is that he’s not like other quarterbacks. That’s a good thing, as Todd McShay would go on to point out.

“You always look for what’s different, whether it’s the Senior Bowl, Combine,” McShay said. “But moreso like All-Star games or just on tape. How easy his stroke his, how mechanical, and I don’t mean that in a robotic way. I mean, what’s supposed to be hit is hit. When the ball is supposed to be out, it’s out.”

More than just impressing McShay, though, Carr also clearly impressed Peyton and Eli Manning. After all, it’s Carr who they went to when they needed someone to demonstrate a drill, even with their nephew Arch Manning in attendance.

“That’s an indicator, when Eli and Peyton know who the guy is, that tells you something,” McShay said.

Notre Dame Expects to Compete for a National Championship

C.J. Carr and Notre Dame finished the 2025 season on a 10-game winning streak. Barely missing the College Football Playoff, it was considered a massive disappointment, and it’s one they don’t plan on repeating.

After all, as head coach Marcus Freeman knows, the expectation is always that they’ll make it to the College Football Playoff in the 12-team format. Two years ago, Notre Dame did that and played for a national championship. Last year, the frustrating snub.

Now, Notre Dame enters the 2026 season with a Heisman candidate at quarterback in C.J. Carr. Add in the rest of Notre Dame’s talent, and it’s pretty clear that the standard at Notre Dame is going to be to not just get back to the Playoff, but be a contender at the end of the year.