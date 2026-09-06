Notre Dame QB CJ Carr: NIL Deal, Family, Girlfriend & NFL Draft Predictions

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr has a chance to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football which would give the star an opportunity to be a highly touted NFL draft prospect as well. For now, Carr is doing just fine thanks to a lucrative NIL deal with Notre Dame.

Fans are also curious about Carr’s life off the field, from whether the quarterback has a girlfriend to his famous football family.

Carr signed a $3 million NIL deal with the Irish, which was confirmed by On3. The Notre Dame quarterback ranks No. 34 among all college NIL earners and is one of the highest-paid players in college football.

“Sources have told On3 that Notre Dame standout CJ Carr will make about $3 million this season as the Fighting Irish’s starting quarterback,” On3’s Pete Nakos wrote in an August 25, 2026, story titled, “Tracking college football’s highest-paid quarterbacks ahead of 2026 season.”

“He’s coming off a 10-2 season that saw Notre Dame fall short of making the College Football Playoff.”

Carr’s NIL deals include Gatorade and New Balance.

Here’s what you need to know about the Notre Dame quarterback.

CJ Carr NFL Draft: Mocks Predict Notre Dame QB as a Potential Top-5 Pick

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Carr has already emerged as one of the top quarterback prospects ahead of the 2027 NFL draft. ESPN’s Jordan Reid’s latest NFL mock draft predicts the New York Jets will select Carr with the No. 3 overall pick.

“Seems like an ideal base for a young quarterback to join,” Reid wrote in an August 27, mock draft. “Carr’s sample size is small (12 career starts), but he thrived last season in his first year as a starter.

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“He’s a capable passer who can distribute the ball and does a great job of syncing his feet, eyes and throwing motion. Notre Dame is a prime national title contender in 2026, and if Carr excels on that quest, it’s easy to see him rise to this spot of the draft.”

CJ Carr Is Not Related to Derek Carr, But Is the Grandson of Former Michigan Coach Lloyd Carr

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Carr comes from a football family, but it may not be the one some fans are expecting. A common question asked about the Notre Dame quarterback is whether the star is related to former NFL signal-caller Derek Carr.

The Irish star is not related to the longtime Las Vegas Raiders quarterback. Carr is the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr.

Additionally, Carr’s maternal grandfather, Tom Curtis, was an All-American safety at Michigan. Carr’s dad, Jason Carr, played quarterback at Michigan under the Irish star’s grandfather.

Despite the numerous connections to Michigan, Carr opted to sign with Notre Dame. Carr hinted that the Wolverines may not have treated the quarterback like a normal recruit given the family connection’s to the Wolverines.

“Michigan didn’t really recruit me,” Carr said on “The Rich Eisen Show,” per Sports Illustrated.

“It felt like they thought I was just going to Michigan because of my family.”

Does Notre Dame QB CJ Carr Have a Girlfriend?

Carr is not known to be publicly dating anyone and all indications are that the quarterback is single. The Notre Dame quarterback’s Instagram page is absent of any mention about a potential love interest.

Instead, Carr’s social media presence is dedicated to football and his NIL deals. If Carr is dating anyone, the Irish star is keeping things quiet.