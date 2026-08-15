Former Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love Set to Miss Time Heading into Rookie Season

Jeremiyah Love, the 2025 Doak Walker Award winner at Notre Dame and No. 3 Selection of the 2026 NFL Draft is set to miss a minimum one week of training camp after injuring his ankle in the Arizona Cardinals game on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Immediately following the game, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur stated that had it been a regular season game, Love could have returned from the injury to play. After this, further testing has revealed a more significant injury. One which will put the rookie running back on the bench for at least one week and potentially longer.

When announcing the revision in the timeline on Saturday, LaFleur stated that love was “a little more sore” then expected after the 27-14 victory over the Raiders on Thursday.

While in the game, Love had a solid line of 11 carries for 58 yards. Showing why the Cardinals decided to spend such a high selection on the RB. A move scrutinized by many at the time as it instantly made Love a top 10 paid running back in the entire NFL. A place he retains, despite all the re-signings this off season.

With both Love and running mate Jadarian Price, both selected in the first round in 2026, Notre Dame had the best backfield in the Country in 2025. Love, a unanimous All-American led the way with 1,372 rushing yards and 18 rushing TD on 199 carries. He added an additional 280 yards and 3 TD in the passing game. Price finished with 11 TD and 674 yards on 113 carries. He added 87 yards and 2 TD on 6 catches in the passing game.

While Price went far earlier than most expected, he also went to the far better situation in joining the defending Super Bowl champs in Seattle. This injury to Love will not do him or the Arizona Cardinals any favors as the team hopes Love can revitalize a running game which is getting older with James Connor and Tyler Algier currently leading the room. While currently listed by the Arizona Cardinals as the starter at RB with Algier listed second followed by Connor, if this ankle takes longer to heal then the team expects, Algier will be forced to take over as the starter. Something he was hoping for after leaving Atlanta, where he sat behind Bijon Robinson. Something he also expected when he signed with Arizona before the draft and the selection of Love.

The offensive line on the Arizona roster is also not currently up to snuff with the team hoping that Paris Johnson Jr. can continue his ascension at LT while the fellow members of the line, including LG Isaac Saumalo and RT Elijah Wilkinson can remain solid enough to allow the running backs and QB Jacoby Brisset to remain upright. If Love can come back healthy, He can take over the room from both veterans. If this ankle injury lingers into the season, this might be a disastrous rookie season for both Love and the Cardinals in the desert.