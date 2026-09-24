Texas Tech’s NIL Money Couldn’t Pull Jadarian Price Away From Notre Dame

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a talented running back with an opportunity to leave for a lucrative NIL deal, but Jadarian Price had other plans. The former Fighting Irish star recently revealed that Texas Tech’s financial interest caught his mother’s attention before his final college season. However, Price was confident enough in his future that he asked her to wait for an even bigger payday.

That confidence eventually paid off when the Seattle Seahawks selected Price with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. His decision to remain at Notre Dame has become an interesting example of a college football player prioritizing his long-term goals over an immediate financial opportunity. Price’s explanation also revealed just how much his family factored into the decision.

Jadarian Price Had a Message for His Mom About Texas Tech’s NIL Money

When asked whether he had seriously considered transferring, Price initially indicated that leaving Notre Dame was not much of a consideration. However, he acknowledged that the financial opportunity became particularly interesting when his mother learned what Texas Tech was offering. He ultimately asked her to trust that his NFL ambitions would work out.

“I was really close when my mom heard about what Texas Tech was offering,” Price said. “I told her, ‘Just wait until the NFL money hits. We’ll be good.’ She trusted me on that, and look what happened.”

Price did not disclose the amount Texas Tech was prepared to offer, making it difficult to compare the potential NIL deal with his eventual NFL earnings. Nevertheless, his confidence is remarkable considering how much uncertainty surrounds the draft process. His decision required believing that remaining in a crowded Notre Dame backfield would not jeopardize his professional future.

The former Fighting Irish standout also emphasized the relationships he had developed with his teammates and coaches. He wanted to compete for a national championship and leave his mark on a program where he had already invested years of work. For Price, those goals mattered more than changing schools for another financial opportunity.

Notre Dame Loyalty Pays Off With First-Round NFL Selection

Price’s final college season demonstrated why he was willing to remain in South Bend despite sharing the backfield with Jeremiyah Love. He rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 113 carries in 2025, averaging six yards per attempt. He also scored twice as a receiver and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the nation’s most versatile offensive weapons. Price sharing the backfield with Love also helped preserve his body from extra punishment.

His patience ultimately resulted in a first-round selection by Seattle, while Love went third overall to Arizona. The two became the first Notre Dame running backs selected in the opening round of the same NFL draft. Price has since begun his professional career with the Seahawks, turning the opportunity he promised his mother into reality.

There is nothing wrong with college athletes taking advantage of lucrative NIL opportunities, and transferring can be the right decision for plenty of players. Price simply believed his future was worth waiting for, even when another program came calling with significant money.

His mother trusted him, Notre Dame benefited from his loyalty, and Seattle eventually rewarded his talent. Sometimes betting on yourself means knowing when to stay exactly where you are.