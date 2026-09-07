NFL Legend J.J. Watt Sounds Off on Controversial Call in Wisconsin-Notre Dame Game

Former Wisconsin star J.J. Watt was among those questioning a controversial replay decision during the Badgers’ season opener against No. 4 Notre Dame on Sunday night.

The controversy began late in the first quarter at Lambeau Field after Notre Dame kicker Spencer Porath connected on a 52-yard field goal to tie the game at 3. On the ensuing kickoff, Wisconsin returner Harrison Bortolotti muffed the ball, and Notre Dame linebacker Kahanu Kia was initially credited with recovering it at the Wisconsin 13-yard line.

The play went to replay review, where the central question became whether Kia had established possession before going out of bounds. Officials ultimately upheld the ruling on the field, giving Notre Dame possession deep in Wisconsin territory. The Fighting Irish capitalized four plays later when quarterback CJ Carr connected with James Flanigan for a 3-yard touchdown, giving Notre Dame a 10-3 advantage.

J.J. Watt Questions Wisconsin-Notre Dame Replay Decision

Watt, one of the most recognizable players in Wisconsin football history, quickly took to X to question the decision.

“Instant Replay off to a ROUGH start in the college football world,” Watt wrote before adding, “How could you possibly uphold that?!”

Watt’s reaction came after NBC’s broadcast examined the recovery from multiple angles. The ruling immediately became one of the biggest talking points from the first half, particularly because of the field position Notre Dame received and the touchdown that followed.

Wisconsin did not allow the sequence to end its first-half push. The Badgers answered when quarterback Colton Joseph found Malachi Coleman for a 28-yard touchdown, tying the game at 10 before Notre Dame eventually carried a 13-10 advantage into halftime.

The disputed recovery also arrived during a weekend in which college football replay had already been under scrutiny. Watt’s reference to replay being off to a “rough start” came one day after another controversial finish involving Michigan and Western Michigan generated widespread discussion.

For Wisconsin, the reaction from Watt carries additional weight because of his connection to the program. Watt starred for the Badgers before becoming a first-round NFL draft pick in 2011 and eventually developing into one of the most accomplished defensive players of his generation.

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year has remained publicly connected to Wisconsin football since the end of his college career, making his immediate reaction to Sunday night’s ruling particularly notable.

Regardless of the eventual outcome between Wisconsin and Notre Dame, the first-quarter replay decision gave fans, broadcasters and one of the most famous former Badgers plenty to debate.