Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman Opens Up About Future Amid NFL Interest

It’s no secret that NFL teams have at the very least kicked the tires on Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. Still, he’s stayed in South Bend, and now it seems like that’s where he wants to be for the long haul.

Freeman recently appeared on Not Just Football. There, he would dismiss any NFL rumors, emphasizing that he and his family are happy in South Bend.

“I listened (to NFL), I was intrigued (by) what the opportunity would be like in the NFL, and ultimately I declined to interview anywhere because … I needed to hear those things and talk to those teams to know I’m right where I’m supposed to be,” Freeman said.

And that’s the reality of it. Like, I wanted to talk to a couple of (NFL) teams just to say, ‘Ok, what are you looking for? What do you think is successful in the NFL?’ and again, it gave me an opportunity to sit down with my wife and think and pray and talk about it and say, ‘We’re right where we need to be.’ I’m as happy and really fulfilled in the position that I hold,” Freeman concluded. “And, as I think about my future, the only way I think about is I want to retire one day from (Notre Dame). … But this is such a special place, I plan on being here a long time.”

Marcus Freeman Looks Like a Long-Time Notre Dame Coach

In South Bend, Marcus Freeman has become a fan-favorite head coach within the Notre Dame community.

Part of that stems from how he took over the program, being embraced as he was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach in the wake of Brian Kelly leaving for LSU. Another part stems from the success he’s had at Notre Dame.

With a 43-12 record, he’s coming off three-straight double-digit win seasons at Notre Dame. That included playing for a national championship in the 2024 College Football Playoff, only to come up short. Still in that run, he won three Playoff games, including a Sugar and Orange Bowl. Prior to that, Notre Dame hadn’t won a New Year’s Six bowl since the 1994 Cotton Bowl.

On top of that, Freeman is recruiting well at Notre Dame. Per Rivals, the Irish have the second-ranked recruiting class in the 2027 cycle. So, they’re only bringing in more talent now.

So, barring anything unforeseen, it looks like Freeman is tied to Notre Dame for the long haul. Still, that probably won’t stop NFL teams from kicking the tires on him when they have a need.

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Previously Spoke About NFL Rumors

Answering for NFL rumors is nothing new for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. In fact, earlier in the offseason, he did have to make a point of explaining why he chose to stay, rather than take a job in the NFL, on Josh Pate’s College Football Show.

“The year before, there was a little bit of chatter. But you’re in the playoffs, and that’s your only focus,” Freeman said. “This year got really loud after the end of the regular season. I’ve never been in this position where we’re not playing the bowl game or playing in the playoffs. So, I did. I took a minute to really say, ‘What is this opportunity to be an NFL head coach?’ I’ve never coached the NFL. I wanted to know what they look for, what they think it takes to be successful. And I gained some valuable knowledge.”

One thing is clear, though, and that’s that these NFL rumors aren’t going away. So, Freeman will likely have to dispel them again in the future.

““I was always honest with our players,” Freeman said. “If they asked, I talked to them and said, ‘Listen, guys, I’m head coach of Notre Dame, and I can’t control what opportunities or what people are saying outside of this building.’ And I was always in communication with our athletic director and my family,” Freeman added.