Marcus Freeman Sends Clear Message on Wife, Joanna & Family Amid Unfortunate News

The start to 2026 was less than ideal for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and wife, Joanna Freeman. Marcus sent a clear message about his family after the coach was cleared of any wrongdoing regarding a January 3, incident which took place during his son’s high school wrestling match.

Notre Dame released a statement backing the coach and explaining that the Freeman family was “verbally accosted” during the wrestling match.

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach,” Notre Dame’s January statement detailed, per South Bend Tribune. “Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation.

“At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are unfounded.”

Marcus Freeman on Being Cleared of Allegations: ‘I Behaved in a Respectful & Professional Manner’

Marcus admitted to being frustrated by how the incident was covered in the media. The Notre Dame coach revealed that he was attempting to stand up for his family and pointed to the investigation which cleared him of any wrongdoing.

“It is also important to me to express my extreme disappointment with one particular local media outlet and a reporter who I believe chose to do the opposite,” Marcus noted during a January 14, media session.

“Had they handled themselves more professionally and waited for more facts to become available, this would not have become a sensationalized story making national headlines,” Marcus continued.

“Because they chose not to do so, my family and I have been dragged through the mud unnecessarily with clickbait headlines. The reality is I behaved in a respectful and professional manner while protecting my family and that should have been the only headline.”

Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman & Wife, Joanna Freeman, Are the Proud Parents of 6 Kids Together

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Marcus and his wife, Joanna, are the proud parents of six kids together: Vinny, Siena, Gino, Nico, Capri, and Rocco. The Notre Dame coach also has an older daughter, Bria, from a previous relationship.

During an August 2025 interview on “The Pivot Podcast,” Marcus was asked if he hears the chatter about his looks that has circulated on social media. The Notre Dame coach emphasized that he is a happily married man.

“Man, I tell you what, yeah, I try to stay away from that as much as I can, you know what I mean?” Marcus said at the time. “There ain’t gonna be a good answer for this question.

“I’ll tell you what, I just got to try to keep my wife happy. That’s it. I’m just trying to keep my wife happy, man, and I let people say whatever they want to say, you know what I mean?”