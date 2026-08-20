NCAAF Regular Season Could See More Perfect Teams in 2026

Going undefeated through an entire NCAAF regular season is not supposed to be an easy task.

It would appear somebody forgot to send that email.

Over the last five seasons, at least one team has registered a flawless regular season. And while that might not sound particularly mind-shocking, the 2023 season was completely off the charts. Five different programs, Florida State, Georgia, Liberty, Michigan and Washington, managed to go the season unbeaten.

The trend continued in 2024 when Oregon had a clean sheet during the regular season. Meanwhile, Indiana and Ohio State pulled it off in 2025.

That makes the upcoming NCAAF regular season particularly interesting.

According to opening odds from BetOnline Sports & Casino, Notre Dame and Texas Tech currently have the shortest odds to finish the 2026 regular season undefeated. Notre Dame is listed at 8/5, while Texas Tech sits at 7/4.

And those two teams aren’t the only ones worth watching.

Notre Dame and Texas Tech Have the Best NCAAF Regular Season Odds

Notre Dame‘s 8/5 odds imply a 38.46% chance of completing an undefeated NCAAF regular season, at least according to the supplied market-implied percentage.

That’s a remarkably high number for something that has only happened to a handful of teams over the last five seasons.

Texas Tech isn’t far behind at 7/4, with implied odds of 36.36 %.

Then there’s a fairly significant drop in the odds for a perfect NCAAF regular season.

Indiana is next at 4/1, followed by Oregon at 5/1. Georgia and Miami are both 11/2, while Ohio State comes in at 6/1.

That group is particularly interesting because it contains several teams that have already demonstrated they can navigate an entire regular season without losing.

Georgia has done it multiple times. Oregon did it in 2024. Indiana and Ohio State did it last year.

So, perhaps there’s something to be said for betting on teams that have already figured out how to do it.

And that might be a trend worth keeping an eye on this upcoming season.

Going Undefeated Is Becoming Increasingly Common, But It’s Still No Picnic

There’s an interesting trend developing here.

From 2021 through 2025, 12 teams finished their NCAAF regular season undefeated. Georgia appears twice on that list, as does Michigan, meaning 10 different programs accomplished the feat.

That’s far more substantial than one might think.

Finishing the NCAAF regular season undefeated isn’t the same thing as winning every game on the schedule. The records above exclude conference championship games, meaning some of these teams ultimately suffered a loss after completing the regular season.

Still, getting through 12 or more games without a single defeat is an impressive accomplishment.

The odds reflect just how difficult it remains. After the top seven teams, the numbers fall off dramatically. Utah is 9/1, Texas is 12/1 and Penn State is 20/1. Alabama is 22/1, while teams such as USC, LSU, Clemson and Michigan are considerably longer shots.

That creates an interesting question for 2026.

So, can fans expect to see this trajectory continue?

If it does, Notre Dame and Texas Tech are the teams the oddsmakers currently expect to lead the way. But considering five teams managed it in 2023 alone, it would be foolish to assume the answer is obvious.

The NCAAF regular season has become remarkably good at producing unexpected undefeated teams.

And that’s precisely what makes finding the next one so much fun.