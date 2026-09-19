Will Notre Dame-Michigan State Game be Delayed Today? How Much Rain Will it Get?

Notre Dame told a booing home crowd before kickoff that Saturday night’s game against Michigan State could be halted if lightning moves into South Bend.

The timing question now hangs over a night the No. 3 Fighting Irish need to get through clean, with an unbeaten record and playoff positioning riding on how it plays out.

Notre Dame beat writer Jack Soble noted that when the warning went out over the loudspeakers, the nearest rain was still multiple counties away with nothing expected until closer to 11 p.m., according to his real-time post. South Bend isn’t getting drenched at kickoff. It’s the second half, and the hours after it, that carry the risk.

Rain alone almost never stops a college football game. Lightning does.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s Lightning Threshold

Notre Dame’s own game-day alert spells out the trigger — a strike within eight miles of the stadium clears the field, and play stays paused until 30 consecutive minutes pass without another one inside that radius, according to Notre Dame’s own severe-weather bulletin. Every fresh strike resets the clock. High winds can knock down tailgate tents, but on their own, they don’t stop the game.

This isn’t hypothetical in South Bend. Lightning shut down last year’s Purdue game for one hour and 54 minutes, according to South Bend television station WNDU. The forecast for Saturday shows a brief lull settling in through the afternoon and early evening, with rain chances climbing again right around kickoff and more organized storms arriving late, according to UHND.com‘s hourly rain forecast breakdown. Kickoff temperatures sat in the low 70s, with wind under 10 mph.

How Rain Could Shape Notre Dame-Michigan State

If the ball stays dry through the first half, Notre Dame gets to play the game it wants. Quarterback CJ Carr has completed 71.4% of his passes for 492 yards and six touchdowns without an interception, and a soaked second half squeezes exactly that kind of downfield attack, according to CBS Sports‘ preview.

Marcus Freeman has already signaled how his team adjusts if the forecast turns ugly. He said the Irish would run the ball and stop the run, which they want to do anyway, according to The Athletic.

That default favors the visitors more than the hosts. Michigan State, 2-0 under first-year coach Pat Fitzgerald, already plays a physical, run-first style. A slop-filled fourth quarter looks a lot more like the Spartans’ version of this game than a dry track where Carr throws it around freely all night.

None of that flips a spread near 30 points. Notre Dame’s defense, allowing a mere 6.5 points per game, still projects as the better unit no matter the conditions. A sloppy night mostly threatens the margin, not the winner.

Notre Dame hasn’t played Michigan State since 2017, and the Megaphone Trophy that’s sat in South Bend since that meeting is back up for grabs, according to Notre Dame’s website. For an independent school chasing a playoff berth, a clean win keeps both the ranking and the unbeaten record intact. For Michigan State, stealing the trophy back in South Bend would stand as the first signature result of the Fitzgerald era.