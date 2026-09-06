How to Watch Notre Dame Football Without Cable

No cable, no problem. We have everything you need to know to watch every Notre Dame Irish football game live online in 2026.

Your options will vary depending on what exactly you’re looking for, but we have a complete rundown of every single way you can stream any Notre Dame game this season:

Note: Heavy may receive a commission if you subscribe to a service on this page.

How to Watch Notre Dame Games Without Cable

Games will be televised on: ABC, NBC (mostly), Fox, CBS, ESPN or ESPN2

Upcoming: Wisconsin (9/6, NBC), Rice (9/12, NBC), Michigan State (9/19, NBC)

If you want to watch every Notre Dame game with one service (in order of recommendation):

If you want to watch a single game for free:

If you don’t have any free trials and want to watch a single game for as cheap as possible:

How to Watch Every Notre Dame Game for the Lowest Price

At the time of writing this, it’s impossible to perfectly plan out the cheapest way to watch every game since the TV coverage is still TBA for many games.

However, here would be our general recommendation on how to spend the least amount of money to watch every Notre Dame game this season:

Sign up for Peacock “Premium” ($13 per month) for the season This will include most of Notre Dame’s games

If you don’t have ESPN Unlimited, sign up for a day pass of Sling Orange plus Sports Extra ($6) before any game on ESPN or ESPN2

Before any games on ABC exclusively, sign up for a free trial of Fubo “Sports+News”, DirecTV Stream “MySports” or YouTube TV “Sports” If you don’t have any free trials, sign up for ESPN Unlimited for $32 per month

Before any games on CBS, sign up for a month of Paramount+ “Essential” for $11 You can also use a free trial of Fubo, DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV if you have any available

Before any games on Fox, sign up for a month of Fox One for $20 You can also use a free trial of Fubo, DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV if you have any available



Because most of Notre Dame’s games are on NBC, Peacock is a must-have streaming service if you want to watch every game for as little money as possible.

Three months of Peacock Premium is about $39.

As long as you can mix in a Sling day pass for the ESPN games, and a free trial of Fubo or any other OTT streaming service for the other channels, you should be able to watch every game this season for around $50 total.