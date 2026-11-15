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4 Results Helped Ohio State’s College Football Playoff Chances

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COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Devin McCuin #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his third quarter touchdown with teammate Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium on November 14, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes still have plenty of work to do to have any chance of making the College Football Playoff.

But the best they can do at this point is keep taking care of their own business while hoping for help elsewhere in the college football world.

This weekend, that’s what appears to have happened.

The Buckeyes beat Northwestern in Columbus, 28-19. It was the first career win for true freshman QB Luke Fahey.

And elsewhere across the nation, at least four games went Ohio State’s way.

The reality is that the Buckeyes almost certainly won’t be in the Big Ten title game with a chance at an automatic bid from winning that. Instead, they’ll need an at-large bid — and to get one of those, Ohio State needs other at-large contenders to lose.

This is how that was aided in this week of college football.

Ohio State Helped by 4 Results

GettyBOULDER, CO – NOVEMBER 13: Joseph Williams #8 of the Colorado Buffaloes runs away from Houston Cougars defensive players before scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at Folsom Field on November 13, 2026 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The first helpful result for Ohio State actually came on Friday.

That’s when Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes stunned the Houston Cougars in an upset. The loss knocks Houston entirely out of CFP contention, one less team for Ohio State to compete with for an at-large spot.

Ohio State also got USC out of the way. Indiana beat the Trojans in Bloomington, and there’s no way USC gets to the CFP now.

Florida beat Kentucky in Lexington. That’s bad for the Wildcats, who entered the day ranked in the top-12 but will no longer be there after the defeat.

And then in a shocker, Arkansas routed South Carolina, 34-6. The Gamecocks were another team chasing an at-large bid and probably needing a strong finish. Instead, they threw up a stinker.

All four of those results went Ohio State’s way.

Indiana Confusion

GettyBLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 14: Charlie Becker #80 of the Indiana Hoosiers catches a pass and runs it for a touchdown against Chasen Johnson #27 of the Southern California Trojans during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on November 14, 2026 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Some fans are suggesting that Indiana winning is bad for Ohio State, but that’s probably not true.

The Hoosiers were always likely to make the CFP with a strong finish to the season, and so the Buckeyes couldn’t keep up with that.

It’s USC, which would’ve been more likely to be competing for the literal last at-large spot with Ohio State, who the Buckeyes needed out of the way. The Trojans would hold the head-to-head against OSU, which would’ve been Ohio State’s undoing if they were close in the rankings.

Another USC loss, though, has pushed them out of the way. It’s a fascinating subplot with a lot on the line.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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