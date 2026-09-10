Ohio State Buckeyes’ All-American Signs in NFL With Lions

Seth McLaughlin split his college football career between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It’d be hard to come up with a better combination for developing a player who could contribute in the NFL.

McLaughlin, who was an All-American center in Ohio State’s most recent national championship season after spending four prior years at Alabama, is trying to prove that his pedigree can pay off at the professional level.

This week, ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season, McLaughlin signed with the Detroit Lions. He’ll be a part of their practice squad.

Who Is Seth McLaughlin?

McLaughlin is a 25-year old, 6-foot-4, 304-pound center originally from the state of Georgia.

He went to Alabama, where the Crimson Tide won a national title in his first year on campus, and stayed there until using his final year of eligibility at Ohio State.

McLaughlin seemed to be a shoo-in to get drafted, especially after winning the Rimington Award as the top center in the nation. But a torn Achilles set him back heading toward the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals signed McLaughlin as a highly touted undrafted free agent, and he spent the entire season on the practice squad. They didn’t elevate him for any regular season action.

At the start of the offseason, the Lions signed McLaughlin to a reserve/future contract, which essentially allows him to be a part of the organization in the various offseason programs and activities.

Detroit didn’t keep McLaughlin on its 53-man roster to open the season, but the Lions evidently like him enough to keep him close by in case they need some added depth at the center position.

McLaughlin played 47 games in college — 37 at Alabama and 10 at Ohio State before his injury — so he’s got plenty of high-level football experience to call upon if he’s needed.

Lions Center Depth Chart

The key to McLaughlin’s chances in Detroit is likely whether or not he can break in at the center position.

Frank Ragnow’s retirement took away a long-standing stalwart in the middle of the Lions’ offensive line, so there’s at least less certainty at the position than there used to be.

With just a few days until the Lions kick off the new regular season, they have just one true center on their active roster — Juice Scruggs, who came aboard from the Houston Texans.

That certainly makes it seem like McLaughlin is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad for gameday, although that isn’t something that has to be decided until the weekend.

In the meantime, the center who spent a year learning to despise Michigan while in college is now hoping he can prove he belongs in the NFL in Detroit.