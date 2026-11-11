There’s Another Bellisari QB in Ohio

Ohio State football fans of a certain age will remember the last name Bellisari quite well.

Greg Bellisari was a standout linebacker for the Buckeyes. Steve Bellisari was a quarterback, a lefty, for Ohio State.

That last name may not have been thought about for a while by the OSU faithful, but it came to mind on Tuesday night.

That’s because Drew Bellisari, a quarterback at Miami (Ohio) in Oxford, put on a show on Tuesday night. The RedHawks were down on the scoreboard and deep into their QB depth chart when the true freshman came into the game.

And then Drew led an awesome rally, including a crazy scramble and run of which the highlight is going viral on social media.

Drew Bellisari has everyone wondering who he’s related to.

Is Drew Bellisari Related to Ohio State Bellisari Brothers?

Yes, Drew Bellisari is related to both Greg and Steve Bellisari.

According to local reporter Marcus Hartman, Greg is Drew’s father, making Steve his uncle.

https://x.com/marcushartman/status/2120361822817513669?a=0y2A4k3djITc4QsLEAQ

Greg was a two-time all-conference linebacker for the Buckeyes who went on to play in the NFL.

Steve got a brief NFL stint and is remembered in Columbus for the way he scrambled around and made plays even when they didn’t seem to be there.

What to Know About Drew Bellisari

Drew Bellisari is a true freshman QB for Miami (Ohio) who grew up in Columbus and attended powerhouse Bishop Watterson High School.

Bellisari never lost a game as a starter for Watterson, going 30-0 over two seasons with back-to-back state titles. As a senior, he threw for 2,558 yards and 30 touchdowns.

On Tuesday night, he was part of a Miami roster hosting Ohio University, and the RedHawks trailed by two scores when Bellisari came in.

Bellisari then led them to a 34-17 victory, improving Miami to 6-4 while dropping Ohio to 7-3.

The freshman was 8-for-15 passing for 99 yards while needing just three rushes to total 64 yards.

A lot of the work for Miami was done by former Glenville star D’Shawntae Jones, who ran 18 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s not clear what Bellisari’s role might be going forward, but his introduction to the college football world was one that plenty of people in Ohio were paying attention to.