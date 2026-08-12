Ohio State Star Running Back Taking Second-Team Reps in Fall Camp

Ohio State star sophomore running back Bo Jackson is taking second-team reps behind Isaiah West in the Buckeyes’ fall camp, per 10TV’s Adam King.

Jackson came into Columbus last season as a four-star recruit, per 247Sports, and immediately took over as RB1 in head coach Ryan Day’s system. In his 2025 campaign, he had 1,090 yards on the ground, 200 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.

Coming into the 2026 season, Jackson’s hype was building, and he is now in the upper echelon of tailbacks vying for the Doak Walker Award. But with the surprising news out of Ohio State’s camp, is that hype dwindling?

Isaiah West Leads the Way in Practice

West, a running back who joined Ohio State’s 2025 recruiting class with Jackson, is currently the lead back and the one taking reps with quarterback Julian Sayin and Heisman Trophy-hopeful Jeremiah Smith.

West had a solid campaign as a freshman in a deep Buckeye running room, rushing for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Alongside West, Legend Bey and Ja’Kobi Jackson are also working with the first team. Bey, a highly-touted freshman, and Jackson, a senior transfer from Florida, could mix their way into several snaps this season, making it one of the best running rooms in the country.

Bey is a name to keep an eye on. The multi-talented freshman has turned heads with his elite speed and could play a significant role in the run game.

However, West has been the go-to guy so far and has received a lot of praise from Day.

“(He) had a tremendous offseason,” Day said of West. “One of the best in the whole building … When he was in there last season, he showed some real good things.”

What this Means for Ohio State

Bo’s lack of first-team reps could be due to a few reasons. He underwent shoulder surgery early in the offseason, and maybe his rehab is lasting a little longer than expected.

It’s still early days for fall practice, and Day and the Buckeyes could be in the process of re-acclimating him to the system and getting touches on the football before inevitably going back to the first team.

Day could be getting guys with less first-team run more action in case Bo re-injures his shoulder during the season.

It’s safe to say we won’t have an answer until Day says it himself. But while a tad worrisome, this could bode quite well for the Buckeyes. Bo is undoubtedly a great player, but West and others’ ascension will only strengthen an already loaded backfield.