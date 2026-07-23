Ohio State Dealt Unfortunate News Amid Historic College Football Announcement

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ focus is on the upcoming college football season, but head coach Ryan Day always has one eye on the future. Ohio State found themselves in an expensive recruiting battle for a top playmaker.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, Ohio State is on the losing end of the battle as a result of an SEC foe. Ohio State had been a top contender for five-star running back David Gabriel Georges, but the star announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.

“They (Tennessee) are getting somebody that will always try to be better and do my best,” Georges told CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford in a July 22, 2026, interview. “This decision was not taken lightly. They made me feel like home and just be around those people, talking with the strength and conditioning coach, really think it’ll be a great fit.

“(Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel) made it clear he really wanted to use me as a weapon.”

Let’s dive into the latest college football news.

Tennessee Will Make David Gabriel Georges the Highest-Paid Running Back in College Football History

Georges is the No. 9 overall ranked player in the 2027 recruiting class and the No. 2 rated running back, per On3. The Vols’ final offer proved to be more lucrative than the Buckeyes.

On3’s Chris Low reported that Georges landed a $6 million NIL deal from Tennessee, the most ever for a running back. Georges will be a high school senior at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Ohio State Turned Down by David Gabriel Georges for Tennessee’s $6 Million NIL Offer

The Vols’ offer is the highest NIL deal for a running back in college football history. This historic deal allowed Tennessee to keep the playmaker from leaving the state.

“Gabriel Georges’ first scholarship offer was from Oregon when he was a freshman in high school and still living in Canada,” Low wrote in a July 21, story titled, “Despite language barrier, David Gabriel Georges’ parents have factored prominently into his recruitment.”

“Ohio State and Tennessee have both offered multi-year deals that will pay him more than $1 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid high school running back ever. Tennessee, which recently shifted to Adidas from Nike, has offered the most lucrative deal – three years at $2 million annually.”

Will Ohio State Star WR Chris Henry Jr. Play This College Football Season?

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Buckeyes fans need not panic as Ohio State still currently has the No. 6 ranked recruiting class in 2027, headlined by commitments from three five-star prospects, per Rivals. Ohio State’s current commitments are headlined by a trio of five-stars: pass rusher David Jacobs, wide receiver Jamier Brown and defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou.

Ohio State also landed the No. 3 overall class for 2026, and some of the best players have a chance to see the field this season. Chris Henry Jr. is hoping to capitalize on Ohio State’s reputation as “WRU”.

Henry has already captured Day’s attention, but it will be a challenge for the freshman to earn significant snaps given the Buckeyes’ wideout depth.

“He’s flashed. He’s really had some nice plays.” Day said in March, per SI.com.

“To play as a freshman is a lot. He has to have the mentality that he wants to play from day one, and that he’s starting in the first game, that should be his goal. Whether he does or not, we’ll see.”