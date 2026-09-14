Dallas Cowboys Suffer Brutal Injury News: Former Ohio State Star Fractures Forearm

The Dallas Cowboys took the field on Sunday night for their NFL regular-season opener at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants.

It ultimately didn’t go to plan, as they lost 28-20 and had no answer for Giants second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, who completed 23-of-29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 54 yards.

Cowboys Lose Player to Injury

On Monday, things got even worse as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that former Ohio State Buckeyes star defensive back and now 10-year veteran Malik Hooker suffered a fractured forearm in the loss.

He’s reportedly consulting with a hand specialist to determine what the recovery and potential timeline could look like, but Rapoport noted that some forearm breaks can mean a player misses about six weeks. However, there remains hope that it could potentially be less than that.

If the timeline is six weeks or so, Hooker will likely be placed on IR, which means he’d miss a minimum of four games.

Via Ian Rapoport: “Cowboys S Malik Hooker fractured a bone in his forearm and he’s consulting with a hand specialist to learn his recovery time, sources say. While some breaks can mean a player is out six weeks, the hope is based on the specific bone and break, it’s quicker than that.”

#Cowboys S Malik Hooker fractured a bone in his forearm and he’s consulting with a hand specialist to learn his recovery time, sources say. While some breaks can mean a player is out six weeks, the hope is based on the specific bone and break, it’s quicker than that. pic.twitter.com/hkiTeHNWgi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2026

Hooker’s College and NFL Career

Hooker headlined Ohio State’s 2014 recruiting class, and after redshirting his freshman season, he burst onto the scene as a redshirt sophomore. His performance eventually earned him a first-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Colts before joining Dallas, where he has remained a featured part of the team for the last five seasons. He’s now in his sixth year with the franchise.