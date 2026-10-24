Does Ohio State Play Today? Buckeyes’ Football Schedule Overshadowed by Sayin Injury

The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a big college football win a week ago at Indiana. It came at a cost, though. Their star quarterback Julian Sayin was injured, and backup Luke Fahey had to finish the game.

Sayin’s injury was to his right (throwing) arm, as well, one of the last places you’d ever want a QB to get hurt. The issue puts the rest of Ohio State’s season into question as they approach a challenging part of their schedule.

The Buckeyes are still in position to make the College Football Playoff, but they can’t afford to slip up too much.

They’ve got to decide whether Fahey will be the starter going forward, or whether they’ll go with former five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair, who evidently is behind the less-heralded Fahey in the pecking order.

Sayin has been called out “indefinitely” by Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, which doesn’t raise optimism about him being back this season.

Ohio State’s schedule at least did them one favor with an extra week to figure things out.

Does Ohio State Play Today?

No, Ohio State does not play on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Buckeyes have a bye week, which comes at a great time to recharge and let the rest of their roster get healthy while they use the additional practice time to make their starting QB decision.

Who Does Ohio State Play Next?

Ohio State’s next opponent will be USC.

The Buckeyes will head west to take on the Trojans, who are ranked No. 16 in the country heading into action on Oct. 24.

When is Ohio State’s Next Game?

The Buckeyes’ next game is on Halloween.

They’ll play at 7:30 p.m. ET at USC on Saturday, Oct. 31.

When Does Ohio State Play Michigan?

The Game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 this year.

It’ll be in Columbus at 12 noon.

Ohio State Remaining Schedule

Ohio State has five regular season games to go after its bye on Oct. 24.

They’ll play at USC on Saturday, Oct. 31.

They then host Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 7.

After that, it’s Ohio State remaining at home to welcome Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The Buckeyes go to Nebraska for a game on Saturday, Nov. 21.

And then on Saturday, Nov. 28 it’s Ohio State hosting Michigan to close out the regular season.