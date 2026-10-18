Don’t Count Out Tavien St. Clair After Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Injury

Tavien St. Clair arrived at Ohio State as a five-star recruit. The relatively local kid, from Bellefontaine in the Buckeye State, was meant to be the next OSU star at the quarterback position.

He redshirted a season ago, and when Julian Sayin left Saturday’s game at Indiana with an injury, it wasn’t St. Clair who came in. It was Luke Fahey who helped close the game out.

Sayin is likely going to have to miss some time after spending the fourth quarter with his right arm in a sling.

The Buckeyes turned to Fahey on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean he’s the automatic starter going forward.

St. Clair is the guy with all the hype, and it’s for a reason. He could still get tasked with keeping the Buckeyes’ season afloat.

The Case for Tavien St. Clair

The Buckeyes have a bye, which gives them a chance to prepare for a game against USC in two weeks.

And with that time, they could — if they want — install St. Clair as the temporary starter.