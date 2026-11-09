Former Ohio State Star Vocal About Wanting Coach Fired

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ season is unraveling in a hurry, and some former players aren’t holding back.

Ohio State blew a 14-0 lead and watched the Oregon Ducks score 38 straight points in a 41-28 loss at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

It was the Buckeyes’ second straight loss and their third of the season. And head coach Ryan Day wasted no time making a change, firing special teams coordinator Robby Discher on Monday after Oregon’s fake punt flipped the momentum before halftime.

However, one former Buckeyes star wants Day to go even further.

Boom Herron Didn’t Hold Back on Ohio State OC

Daniel “Boom” Herron ran for nearly 3,000 yards at Ohio State from 2008-11 before going on to play in the NFL. So when he speaks, Buckeyes fans listen.

Herron took to social media to make it known that he wants Day to purge his coaching staff of one of its coordinators.

“Coach Day We Want Arthur Smith Gone By Noon Today!!!” former Ohio State running back posted on X on Monday.

Noon came and went with Smith still on the staff. But it’s easy to understand why Herron wants the first-year offensive coordinator gone.

Ohio State’s offense disappeared in the second and third quarters against Oregon. Star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith went 32 minutes and 44 seconds of game time without being targeted. Smith was caught screaming toward the sideline late in the third quarter after making his first catch since the opening quarter.

Ohio State didn’t really get him involved until it trailed 38-14. Smith then hauled in a 13-yard touchdown and a 57-yard catch on back-to-back possessions — far too little, far too late.

The running game hasn’t helped either. The Buckeyes ran for just 53 yards on 21 carries against Oregon, and they rank 77th in FBS in rushing (147.7 yards per game).

That’s not what Ohio State signed up for. Smith was hired to fix the run game, and it’s arguably been worse.

Ohio State Fans Also Want Arthur Smith Gone

Herron isn’t alone in his frustration with Smith.

“I still think Ryan Day is a good coach, however Arthur Smith is TRASH!!!” noted quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery, who has trained Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, and C.J. Stroud, posted on X.

Smith was supposed to be a home-run hire.

The former Atlanta Falcons head coach replaced Brian Hartline, who left to become South Florida’s head coach. He inherited Heisman finalist quarterback Julian Sayin, Smith, a two-time All-American, and Bo Jackson, who ran for 1,090 yards as a freshman.

Instead, the offense has taken a step back. Sayin is out with an arm injury, and freshman Luke Fahey has lost both of his starts.

Day didn’t name names after Saturday’s loss, but he made it clear nobody’s job is safe.

“I think we have to evaluate everything,” Day said. “… I’ve got to evaluate everything and come in tomorrow and figure out with the staff the things we’re just coming up short on and figure out how to adjust those things. It all starts with the staff, then it goes to the players. There has to be accountability for all of it and we go from there.”

Discher was the first casualty. And if Day meant what he said about accountability, Smith might not be far behind.