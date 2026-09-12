How Ohio State’s Bo Jackson Is Related to 2-Sport Legend, as Well as Lamar Jackson

Bo knows the Buckeyes.

Bo Jackson, that is, but not that one. This is Ohio State sophomore running back Bo Jackson, and yes, he’s got an incredible name.

As a freshman, Jackson burst immediately onto the scene and had everyone asking the same set of questions.

It doesn’t hurt that Jackson is a strong and speedy playmaker with the football in his hands. If you want to believe you can guess his lineage, he certainly doesn’t create too much doubt with his play on the field.

As it turns out, though, he’s actually related to a Jackson with a different name, and while it’s also a famous name, it’s not that one, either. Let’s explain.

Is Bo Jackson Related to Bo Jackson?

No, Ohio State’s Bo Jackson isn’t related to the former Auburn legend Bo Jackson, who went on to play in both the NFL and MLB.

They happen to have the same name, but that’s even sort of a fluke.

This Bo Jackson isn’t even named Bo.

His first name is Lamar.

Yes, Lamar Jackson.

Jackson’s nickname of “Bo” is in homage to the former Heisman Trophy winner, though. The new Bo grew up as a multi-sport athlete, too, according to ESPN, which sparked the nickname.

Is There a Relation to Lamar Jackson?

Bo Jackson of Ohio State is related to Lamar Jackson, but not the Lamar Jackson.

OSU’s running back is the son of a man named Lamar Jackson. That’s why the Buckeyes back is also named Lamar.

He’s not related to the Baltimore Ravens‘ two-time MVP quarterback, though. He just shares a birth-certificate name with him.

Bo Jackson Crosses Over With Michigan Legend

Jackson’s name is fascinating, but so is his path to the Buckeyes.

He attended Villa Angela-St. Joseph in Cleveland, Ohio, and that school has produced one incredible football alum: Desmond Howard.

Technically, Howard attended what was at the time St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, but it eventually merged with another school to form the VASJ program that Jackson played for.

The irony, of course, is that Howard was a Cleveland kid who went on to achieve greatness in Ann Arbor.

Jackson, though, stayed at the state school in Columbus.

In high school, Jackson was a four-star recruit and the No. 136 overall recruit in ESPN’s rankings.

When Jackson chose Ohio State, he picked it ove offers from SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia.

As a college freshman, Jackson played in 13 games and ran 179 times for 1,090 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and six touchdowns.

He may not have a totally unique name, but the Buckeyes’ Bo Jackson is well on his way toward making a name for himself.