Here’s How Ohio State’s CFP Chances Change With Win or Loss vs. Oregon

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in a must-win game much earlier than the season than they would’ve expected when the campaign started.

But when Oregon comes to Columbus on Saturday, there’s a whole lot on the line. College Football Playoff hopes might rest on what happens at The ‘Shoe.

It’s not made any easier for Ohio State by the reality that they still don’t have starting quarterback Julian Sayin due to injury.

They’ll be relying on true freshman Luke Fahey, a three-star recruit from Mission Viejo High School in California. Fahey continues to be chosen over Tavien St. Clair, a QB in his second year on campus after being a five-star recruit from Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Regardless of the quarterback choice, though, the only thing that’s going to matter for Ohio State on Saturday is the scoreboard.

The Buckeyes already have two losses this season. And based on the initial College Football Playoff rankings this week, OSU can’t afford a third.

Ohio State’s CFP Ranking

In the initial College Football Playoff rankings that came out this week, Ohio State ranked No. 12.

It’s still a 12-team field this season, but that includes a Group of 6 team, as well — none of whom were in the top-12 of the first rankings.

What Happens if Ohio State Loses to Oregon?

Ohio State likely will miss the College Football Playoff if it loses to Oregon.

The Buckeyes would drop further down the CFP rankings, and they probably wouldn’t have a marquee-enough game the rest of the way to move back up.

It’s likely that a three-loss SEC team (or two) makes the Playoff, but almost everyone in that conference has a major win.

Ohio State lost to Texas in a chance at a banner victory, and the loss on the road to USC hurts more. If the Buckeyes can’t protect their home field against Oregon, even with a backup QB, the committee seems unlikely to give them grace later on to squeak into the field.

What Happens if Ohio State Beats Oregon?

If Ohio State wins against Oregon on Saturday, everything is still in play.

The Buckeyes winning out will leave no doubt. They’d be in the CFP for sure.

It won’t be easy to beat Oregon without Sayin, but that’s what Ohio State has to do on Saturday to keep its biggest goals alive and well.