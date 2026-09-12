How to Watch Ohio State vs. Texas: TV Channel, Streaming and Time

It doesn’t get much bigger than this.

On Saturday night, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes visit Austin to take on the No. 4 Texas Longhorns in a must-watch clash between two of the country’s most storied programs.

Both are national title contenders this season.

OSU is led by star quarterback Julian Sayin and generational wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The Longhorns have Arch Manning back at QB for another year as he tries to make his own name for himself.

Both teams are coming off big wins against overmatched opponents in Week 1 tune-up games. The Buckeyes stomped on Ball State, while Texas raced past Texas State.

That all set up for this. It’s just the second week of the regular season, but it’s about as big a game as you’ll find this time of year.

These teams met in the season opener in 2025 and it finished as a 14-7 Ohio State win.

It’s pretty safe to expect more points this time around with the QBs more comfortable and the entire teams having already played a game before this.

There’s a solid slate of college football games throughout Saturday, but this is the big one that you’ll want to plan your day around.

Whatever you do, don’t let Ohio State-Texas slip you by. Turn on that TV or radio and enjoy the brilliant action.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Texas

What Channel Is Ohio State vs. Texas on?

TV: ABC

The game is available on local ABC affiliates across the country.

Can I Stream Ohio State vs. Texas?

ABC streams on a variety of services.

ESPN Unlimited is the most direct version of streaming this game that ties directly into the worldwide leader in sports and their broadcast empire.

Services like Fubo, Sling TV, DIRECTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV all have packages that could include your local ABC station, as well.

What Time Is Ohio State vs. Texas?

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. locally in Austin, which is in the Central Time Zone.

For those watching in Columbus, that means a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Radio Station for Ohio State vs. Texas

For those using SiriusXM, the national broadcast will be on channel 97.

Those wanting the Ohio State broadcast can tune into Mad Dog Sports Radio on channel 82.

And the Texas broadcast will be on College Sports Radio, channel 84.

When Does Ohio State Play Next?

After taking on Texas, Ohio State will take on its second lesser opponent of the season. Kent State comes to Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Buckeyes then open Big Ten play starting on Sept. 26 at home against Illinois before a trip to Iowa the following weekend.

When Does Texas Play Next?

Texas has a similar step down in competition next week when it hosts UTSA on Saturday.

On Sept. 26, SEC play begins with a trip to Tennessee. The Longhorns then meet their rival Oklahoma in Dallas after a bye week, with that matchup slated for Oct. 10.