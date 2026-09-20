Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Today? Ohio State Legend Disappoints With Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of the best wide receivers in the history of the Ohio State Buckeyes — and that’s a program that has had some of the best WRs in college football history.

But in the NFL, he hasn’t quite lived up to the massive hype.

Harrison is taking on the Seahawks and fellow OSU great Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Sunday, but only one is shining.

JSN had an early 82-yard touchdown catch, and then he grabbed another TD early in the third quarter.

Harrison, meanwhile, was being shut out.

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Today?

Yes, Harrison is playing on Sunday.

He’s active and healthy and on the field.

He just isn’t doing anything at all.

Jacoby Brissett targeted Trey McBride nine times in the first half, resulting in seven catches.

Michael Wilson led the WR group with three first-half targets.

RBs Jeremiyah Love (2) and Tyler Allgeier (1) each were thrown to, as was WR Kendrick Bourne (1).

And Harrison had just one target, which he didn’t catch.

The Cardinals are throwing the ball plenty with Brissett at the helm, but it hasn’t meant anything good for the 24-year old MHJ.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Quiet Week 1

Harrison was coming off a quiet Week 1. Even though the Cardinals beat the Chargers in the opener, he did hardly anything.

MHJ was targeted three times in the first game and had just one catch, a 33-yarder.

MHJ Stats

In his career, Harrison has seemingly regressed.

As a rookie in 2024, he had 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns.

He played just 12 games in 2025 due to injury and had just 41 catches for 608 yards and four TDs.

And now Harrison is slow out of the gates in 2026.

Marvin Harrison Jr. at Ohio State

Harrison was so good in his final college season that he finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

That earned him being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was a two-time All American.

Harrison played three seasons for the Buckeyes. In the first, he had 11 catches for 139 yards and three scores as a true freshman, and then he took over.

As a sophomore, Harrison had 77 grabs for 1,263 yards and 14 TDs.

Then as a junior, it was 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 more touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

Harrison also ran four times for 58 yards and a touchdown in his college career.

He was everything you could ever want in a receiver, but somehow, that hasn’t translated to the NFL yet.